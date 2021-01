ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS -- UPDATED / CORRECTED DATE

Navalny supporters gather in Moscow after police cordons off city centre

Start: 31 Jan 2021 08:07 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

AS OF 0913GMT WE ARE LIVE FROM KRASNIYE VOROTA DISTRICT OF MOSCOW.

MOSCOW – Protesters gather at Krasniye Vorota district of Moscow after police cordons off city center ahead of pro-Navalny rally.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Protests scheduled to start across Russia

0913GMT Protesters gather in Krasniye Vorota

