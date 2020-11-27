ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/

Chief of the Australian Army, Lieutenant General Burr holds newser

Start: 27 Nov 2020 02:26 GMT

End: 27 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

The Chief of the Australian Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr holds a news conference after the release of a report found credible evidence of unlawful killings in Afghanistan by the country’s special forces

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com