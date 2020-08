ADVISORY LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-PROTEST --NEW END TIME

Protests in Beirut days after devastating explosion

Start: 08 Aug 2020 16:48 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2020 18:50 GMT

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Thousands of protesters gather in Beirut's Martyrs Square, lighting fires and clashing with police who are using tear gas in an attempt to disperse crowds.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com