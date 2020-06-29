Lunes 29 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT

Por REUTERSJUN 29
29 de Junio de 2020

British health minister updates parliament on the coronavirus

Start: 29 Jun 2020 14:07 GMT

End: 29 Jun 2020 15:07 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND - British Health Minister, Matt Hancock, gives update on COVID-19.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Questions to Department for Work and Pensions

TIME TBC - Urgent question: To ask the Home Secretary if she will make a statement on support and accommodation for asylum seekers during the covid-19 pandemic

TIME TBC - Urgent question: To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs if he will make a statement on the Chinese Communist Parties’ Campaign to Suppress Uyghur Birth Rates in Xinjiang

TIME TBC - Hancock update on the coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“No soy un vendepatrias”: López Obrador confirmó viaje a Washington para reunión con Trump y aseguró que existe una relación de respeto mutuo

“No soy un vendepatrias”: López Obrador confirmó viaje a Washington para reunión con Trump y aseguró que existe una relación de respeto mutuo

"No tengo problema de conciencia con viajar a Estados Unidos, si toda mi vida he sostenido que México es un país libre y soberano”, dijo el presidente mexicano
"No tengo problema de conciencia con viajar a Estados Unidos, si toda mi vida he sostenido que México es un país libre y soberano”, dijo el presidente mexicano

Mapa del coronavirus en México 29 de junio: con más de 26,000 muertes en el país, 14 estados siguen en alerta máxima

Mapa del coronavirus en México 29 de junio: con más de 26,000 muertes en el país, 14 estados siguen en alerta máxima

México llegó a las 26,648 muertes por coronavirus y 216,852 casos acumulados
México llegó a las 26,648 muertes por coronavirus y 216,852 casos acumulados

La ira de Nick Kyrgios contra Alex Zverev por romper el aislamiento en una fiesta: “¿Qué tan egoísta puedes ser?”

La ira de Nick Kyrgios contra Alex Zverev por romper el aislamiento en una fiesta: “¿Qué tan egoísta puedes ser?”

El tenista australiano criticó duramente al alemán por haber ido a un evento días después de haber anunciado que guardaría una estricta cuarentena. Sascha había participado del certamen en el que se contagiaron Novak Djokovic y otros jugadores
El tenista australiano criticó duramente al alemán por haber ido a un evento días después de haber anunciado que guardaría una estricta cuarentena. Sascha había participado del certamen en el que se contagiaron Novak Djokovic y otros jugadores

“Fui muy buena esposa”: “Chiquis” Rivera culpó a Lorenzo Méndez de su separación

“Fui muy buena esposa”: “Chiquis” Rivera culpó a Lorenzo Méndez de su separación

"Si no estoy con Lorenzo es por cosas que Lorenzo ha hecho", aseguró la cantante, quien este lunes 29 de junio cumple un año de casada con él
"Si no estoy con Lorenzo es por cosas que Lorenzo ha hecho", aseguró la cantante, quien este lunes 29 de junio cumple un año de casada con él

“Es muy raro todo lo que está pasando en Guanajuato”: López Obrador habló sobre la liberación de la madre del “Marro”

“Es muy raro todo lo que está pasando en Guanajuato”: López Obrador habló sobre la liberación de la madre del “Marro”

El presidente de México adelantó que se llevará a cabo una investigación para esclarecer por qué se liberó a los familiares del líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima
El presidente de México adelantó que se llevará a cabo una investigación para esclarecer por qué se liberó a los familiares del líder del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima

Thalía habló de sus hijos y contó si quieren seguir sus pasos: “Están totalmente opuestos a lo que papá y mamá hacen”

Thalía habló de sus hijos y contó si quieren seguir sus pasos: “Están totalmente opuestos a lo que papá y mamá hacen”

La cantante mexicana se mostró orgullosa de los distintos talentos de Sabrina Sakaë, de 12 años, y Matthew Alejandro, de 9
La cantante mexicana se mostró orgullosa de los distintos talentos de Sabrina Sakaë, de 12 años, y Matthew Alejandro, de 9

Arrestos, esterilizaciones y abortos forzados: el brutal control de natalidad del régimen chino a las familias musulmanas en Xinjiang

Arrestos, esterilizaciones y abortos forzados: el brutal control de natalidad del régimen chino a las familias musulmanas en Xinjiang

La campaña de los últimos cuatro años en la región occidental de Xinjiang está provocando lo que algunos expertos describen como “genocidio demográfico”
La campaña de los últimos cuatro años en la región occidental de Xinjiang está provocando lo que algunos expertos describen como “genocidio demográfico”

Quique Setién habló del desplante de Lionel Messi a su colaborador: “Yo tampoco era un jugador fácil”

Quique Setién habló del desplante de Lionel Messi a su colaborador: “Yo tampoco era un jugador fácil”

El entrenador español brindó una conferencia de prensa en la previa de un partido que podría ser decisivo en la lucha por el campeonato
El entrenador español brindó una conferencia de prensa en la previa de un partido que podría ser decisivo en la lucha por el campeonato

Mercedes Benz cambiará el color de sus autos de Fórmula 1 para promover la lucha contra el racismo y la discriminación

Mercedes Benz cambiará el color de sus autos de Fórmula 1 para promover la lucha contra el racismo y la discriminación

Julián Gil reaccionó contra Marjorie de Sousa por nueva demanda y reveló: “Me fui de México porque se me amenazó”

Julián Gil reaccionó contra Marjorie de Sousa por nueva demanda y reveló: “Me fui de México porque se me amenazó”

"Que Dios te perdone", dijo el actor luego de que ella emprendiera un proceso legal para quitarle la patria potestad de su hijo Matías
"Que Dios te perdone", dijo el actor luego de que ella emprendiera un proceso legal para quitarle la patria potestad de su hijo Matías

Uruguay completa la reapertura de las escuelas: 256 mil alumnos vuelven a clase en Montevideo

Uruguay completa la reapertura de las escuelas: 256 mil alumnos vuelven a clase en Montevideo

El país, que ha sido erigido como ejemplo de éxito frente a la pandemia, finaliza el proceso iniciado el 1 de junio. Así, el sistema educativo vuelve a la situación anterior al 13 de marzo, cuando el gobierno declaró la emergencia sanitaria, aunque persisten excepciones puntuales en los focos de contagio
El país, que ha sido erigido como ejemplo de éxito frente a la pandemia, finaliza el proceso iniciado el 1 de junio. Así, el sistema educativo vuelve a la situación anterior al 13 de marzo, cuando el gobierno declaró la emergencia sanitaria, aunque persisten excepciones puntuales en los focos de contagio

La hija de Soleimani se casó con un sobrino de Hassan Nasrallah, jefe del grupo terrorista Hezbollah

La hija de Soleimani se casó con un sobrino de Hassan Nasrallah, jefe del grupo terrorista Hezbollah

Zeinab Soleimani tiene 28 años. El arreglo del matrimonio con el familiar de líder extremista representa un nuevo apoyo a la agrupación criminal. El marido es hijo del número dos de la organización armada
Zeinab Soleimani tiene 28 años. El arreglo del matrimonio con el familiar de líder extremista representa un nuevo apoyo a la agrupación criminal. El marido es hijo del número dos de la organización armada
MAS NOTICIAS