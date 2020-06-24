Miércoles 24 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

Por REUTERSJUN 24
24 de Junio de 2020

WHO chief Tedros newser with France, Germany health ministers

Start: 25 Jun 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, holds a joint news conference with Jens Spahn, Germany's Federal Minister of Health, and Olivier Veran, French Minister for Solidarity and Health, who will be joining him at WHO in Geneva.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GERMAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La capacidad hospitalaria en México se redujo 50% en la última década

El gasto en el sector salud registró una disminución de 57% del 2010 al 2020, de acuerdo con un estudio elaborado por el CIEP
El FMI prevé una caída del 9,4% en la economía de América Latina por la pandemia de coronavirus

El organismo también recortó sus pronósticos económicos para el mundo: la caída del PIB global en 2020 será del 4,9%, superior a la caída del 3% que pronosticó en abril
Esposa, hijas y nuera: las mujeres que protegen los millones del Mayo Zambada

Todas aparecen como dueñas de al menos una decena de empresas
Desafiantes y armados: sicarios del Cártel de Sinaloa patrullan con total impunidad las calles de Durango

La organización criminal tomó el estado para establecer un santuario de protección para sus líderes
Europa registró 140.000 muertes más de lo habitual entre marzo y abril

El panorama pone de relieve el alcance real de la pandemia por coronavirus, pese a los enfermos no contabilizados por las estadísticas oficiales
El inesperado cambio de “look” de Emily Ratajkowski: la modelo ahora es rubia

Una sesión de fotos en bikini causó estupor en Instagram
Barcelona saludó a Lionel Messi por su cumpleaños con un compilado de sus festejos más emblemáticos

Las redes oficiales del cuadro culé se sumaron a las felicitaciones por su aniversario número 33
“Acapulco Shore 7” capítulo 4: excesos, pasión desbordada y Mane y Nacha sin ropa

En el nuevo episodio del reality de MTV hubo una escena de celos de Chile, Jawy le dio un manotazo en la cara, también un encuentro fallido entre Nacha y Jey, y Karime terminó seduciendo a Chío
La inflación interanual en México se aceleró en junio más de lo previsto

El índice nacional de precios al consumidor registró un alza de un 3.17% en la quincena a tasa interanual
Rebrote en EEUU: el estado de Florida volvió a superar los 3.000 casos diarios de coronavirus

Ya superó los 100 mil infectados, con 3.200 muertes, pero las autoridades remarcan que los nuevos pacientes son jóvenes con menores factores de riesgo
La Policía de Brasil solicitó interrogar a Jair Bolsonaro a raíz de las denuncias de Sergio Moro

El trámite judicial, que debe ser autorizado por la Corte Suprema, se enmarca en una investigación abierta sobre la base de denuncias del ex juez del Lava Jato
Las bolsas cotizan con fuertes pérdidas por el temor a una segunda ola de coronavirus

Además, los inversores están pendientes del Fondo Monetario Internacional, que actualizará sus previsiones económicas mundiales en un contexto marcado por la pandemia, al tiempo que conocerán el índice IFO de confianza empresarial en Alemania
