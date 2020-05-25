Domingo 24 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NOVAVAX-VACCINE -- STRICT EMBARGO--

Por REUTERSMAY 25
25 de Mayo de 2020

Coronavirus vaccine researchers discuss first phase of human testing

Start: 25 May 2020 21:20 GMT

End: 25 May 2020 22:20 GMT

-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY, EVENT/STORY UNDER STRICT EMBARGO UNTIL 2030GMT, MAY 25 --

----

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Representatives from the U.S. based biotechnology company Novavax and Australian clinical research organisation, Nucleus Network, hold a news conference to discuss the first phase of human testing for their novel coronavirus vaccine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Se ganó su medalla de oro por corrupta”, sentenció un diputado sobre las acusaciones en contra de Ana Guevara

El legislador Miguel Alonso Riggs Baeza explicó que la titular de la Conade “ya tiene un ramillete de denuncias” y agregó que pediría la renuncia de la funcionaria

EEUU registró 638 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

La cifra de víctimas fatales en el país, que es epicentro de la pandemia en el mundo, se ubicó en 97.686 y el número de casos alcanzó 1.641.585

López Obrador estimó la pérdida de un millón de empleos por COVID-19

López Obrador abundó sobre los rubros económicos en los que va mejor el país y reconoció el problema de desempleo derivado de la crisis por coronavirus

“Todo el amor del mundo”: Lucero reveló detalles de cuando conoció a Luis Miguel

La cantante rememoró aspectos de cuando la presentaron con "el sol" en plena pubertad

Conmoción en Turquía: un boxeador asesinó a su novia clavándole un cuchillo en el pecho

El deportista turco Selim Ahmet Kemaloglu (26) mató a su pareja de 25 años, Zeynep Senpinar, con un cuchillo de cocina tras una discusión en la vivienda que compartían

Fiscales del Paraguay desmantelaron una poderosa red de espionaje y corrupción

Liderados por Irma Llano, la delegada de delitos informáticos, expusieron el esquema mafioso que robó información de periodistas y políticos. Las víctimas investigaban el escándalo de sobrefacturación de insumos médicos para contener la pandemia del coronavirus

Brasil superó los 360.000 casos confirmados de coronavirus y la cifra de muertos asciende a 22.666

De acuerdo a datos aportados por el Ministerio de Salud, en las últimas 24 horas se registraron 15.813 nuevas infecciones y 653 decesos

COVID-19 en México: el número de muertes ascendió a 7,394 y los casos positivos suman 68,620

Del total de casos acumulados, únicamente 14,247 presentaron síntomas en los últimos 14 días

Estados Unidos advirtió que sancionará a China si aplica la polémica ley de seguridad en Hong Kong

El asesor de seguridad nacional de Donald Trump, Robert O’Brien, recordó que Beijing se comprometió a respetar la autonomía del territorio y remarcó que el proyecto violaría el acuerdo. El gobierno de Xi Jinping indicó que la norma debe aplicarse “sin demora”

Un estudio de Singapur revela que los pacientes de COVID-19 no son infecciosos después de 11 días

La investigación, realizada por el Centro Nacional de Enfermedades Infecciosas y la Academia de Medicina de ese país, determinó que el virus “no pudo ser aislado o cultivado después del día 11 de la enfermedad”

Las 10 estrategias para manejar emociones y construir espacios sin violencia durante el confinamiento

El encierro obligado por la pandemia puede generar estrés y descontrol emocional, por ello es importante construir espacios seguros que prevengan la violencia en casa

La hija de Alicia Villarreal mostró fotos inéditas de sus XV años

En una transmisión en vivo a través de su cuenta de Instagram, Melenie Carmona revivió su gran celebración
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

Se confirmó el primer caso de coronavirus en el fútbol argentino

Se trata de Stephanie Rea, jugadora de Excursionistas, equipo que milita en la Primera División del torneo femenino

Marcos Perrén, el pastelero de “Bake Off” que se ganó el corazón del público: “Soy un showman”

Aunque ya fue eliminado del reality, todos los domingos su nombre es de lo más mencionado en las redes sociales. Tiene 19 años y un sueño: ganarse la vida con su vocación para poder viajar por el mundo

La madre de Djokovic dio detalles del día que Del Potro hizo llorar “como nunca” a su hijo

La mamá del tenista serbio recordó la derrota que más le dolió a Nole en toda su carrera, el día que quedó eliminado en primera ronda de los JJOO de Río 2016

Vitette y los oscuros secretos del Robo del Siglo: delaciones, peleas y “un botín mal repartido”

El ladrón del robo al Banco Río de Acassuso cuenta por primera vez sus peores sospechas. Su enemistad con un ex cómplice y su reconciliación con el resto de la banda

La provincia de Buenos Aires autorizó la reapertura de las agencias de Lotería, pero luego dio marcha atrás: los motivos y las quejas

Son comercios de proximidad a los que sólo concurre gente de paso, afirma la Cámara que agrupa a unos 4300 negocios. Los agencieros habían presentado un protocolo para la vuelta a la actividad. Ahora piden que se haga de modo gradual en los distritos donde el coronavirus está bajo control. La problemática afecta a 4300 negocios

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Denuncian que los hospitales de Venezuela reparten medicinas vencidas a los pacientes de coronavirus

Luis Almagro condenó el envío de buques iraníes a Venezuela: “Es un atentado contra la paz y un acto de provocación”

A tres semanas de la Operación Gedeón el régimen de Maduro no da información oficial sobre los ocho muertos

Hacinados y sin alimentos: así son tratados por la dictadura de Maduro los migrantes venezolanos que volvieron al país por el coronavirus

El primer buque enviado por el régimen de Irán entró a aguas bajo jurisdicción de Venezuela

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Todo lo que debes saber sobre las ayudas que recibirán los estudiantes de escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York

Detuvieron en Florida a un hombre que secuestró a una adolescente para cruzar un puesto de control de COVID-19

EEUU evalúa establecer la prohibición de viajes desde Brasil por el coronavirus

Cansados del confinamiento, cientos de miles de personas llenaron las playas y parques de EEUU

Por qué busca EEUU a Ovidio Guzmán, el hijo del Chapo que se convirtió en la pesadilla de AMLO

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

“Se ganó su medalla de oro por corrupta”, sentenció un diputado sobre las acusaciones en contra de Ana Guevara

López Obrador estimó la pérdida de un millón de empleos por COVID-19

“Todo el amor del mundo”: Lucero reveló detalles de cuando conoció a Luis Miguel

COVID-19 en México: el número de muertes ascendió a 7,394 y los casos positivos suman 68,620

Las 10 estrategias para manejar emociones y construir espacios sin violencia durante el confinamiento

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Una traición: la polémica y poco conocida versión sobre la muerte de Pablo Escobar que revivió por una serie de la TV colombiana

El Coronavirus se coló entre los guardias del presidente colombiano Iván Duque

Colombia registró récord de 752 casos diarios de coronavirus

Ya son nueve los bebés en estado grave por coronavirus en Colombia

Colombia aseguró que investigará si la dictadura venezolana infiltró los organismos de inteligencia del país

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Axel Kicillof: “Estas políticas de restricción son lo contrario de lo que pienso que sirve para impulsar la economía”

La respuesta de un funcionario del Ministerio de Salud a las críticas de Adolfo Rubinstein: “No supieron honrar el cargo cuando lo tuvieron”

Infected: el cómic de 2012 que predijo la "Nueva Normalidad” que anunció López Obrador en México

“Eso le pasa por venir a robarme”: un estanciero confundió a un menor que cazaba en su campo con un ladrón, lo atropelló y lo mató

La ex pareja de Sebastián Villa rompió el silencio tras denunciarlo por violencia de género: “Lo perdono para poder avanzar”

logo-infobae-america

EEUU registró 638 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

López Obrador estimó la pérdida de un millón de empleos por COVID-19

Fiscales del Paraguay desmantelaron una poderosa red de espionaje y corrupción

Brasil superó los 360.000 casos confirmados de coronavirus y la cifra de muertos asciende a 22.666

COVID-19 en México: el número de muertes ascendió a 7,394 y los casos positivos suman 68,620

logo-teleshow

Leo Sbaraglia, sobre la extensión de la cuarentena: “El Estado está ofreciendo todo lo que tiene a su alcance”

“Todo el amor del mundo”: Lucero reveló detalles de cuando conoció a Luis Miguel

Virginia Gallardo presentó a su hija con un tierno video junto a su marido: “Exceso de amor”

La hija de Alicia Villarreal mostró fotos inéditas de sus XV años

El sorpresivo festejo de cumpleaños de Jimena Barón con Daniel Osvaldo: “Me siento agradecida”

logo-deportes

“Se ganó su medalla de oro por corrupta”, sentenció un diputado sobre las acusaciones en contra de Ana Guevara

Conmoción en Turquía: un boxeador asesinó a su novia clavándole un cuchillo en el pecho

Quién es la joven de 22 años se convirtió en la deportista mejor pagada de la historia

Liga MX: aficionados de Monarcas Morelia se manifestaron en plena cuarentena

El día que Messi estuvo a punto de jugar en el Inter y cuando quiso llamar a Mourinho para irse al Chelsea