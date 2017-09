This is a shot of Colmar, a town located in the region of Alsace, France. The historical center is filled with medieval architecture, canals, and decorative floral displays. If you've already seen Paris, I highly suggest spending some time in Eastern France on your next trip to the country. _____ Also I thought I'd share a quick photography tip. Take pictures of everything, even if the shot doesn't look good. If there is one regret I have, it's that I haven't taken enough photos, which might sound ironic since I've accumulated over 30,000 raw photos in the last 9 months. I guarantee you'll come across a photo you thought had no potential, but ends up becoming a shot you like best. So take as many pictures as your budget for memory card storage can afford 📸

