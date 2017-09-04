"Conversation enriches the understanding, but solitude is the school of genius" – Edward Gibbon • • • Some of us are empowered by our inclusion of groups and duos, and some of us gain momentum through seclusion and independence. I never liked being part of groups much, or having a big group of friends for that matter. Throughout my adult life, I've been able to maintain just a few solid friendships at any given time, and I find that localizing my energy is crucial in order to procure and maintain successful relationships with people as I weave through the ups and downs of life. My energy becomes depleted and stress, high, when working in group settings, being a member of a group or clique, having many friends, or being in environments where I'm surrounded by tons of people (ironic as a world traveler, right?). Online or in person, it doesn't make a difference to me. I have so much vitality and trust to give, but choose to devote these virtues to few people who really matter to me and hold true to my heart. And as I've aged, these moral values have only manifested. No way of living or managing friendships is right or wrong; some of us gain energy from others while some of us feel more depleted through constant interaction with others. For those of you who experience the latter, know that it's all good, you're not a "weirdo" or a "loner", you embody a characteristic that many successful individuals throughout history did, and have. Focus your energy on those who lift you, and never feel that you have to be a part of groups in order to succeed in life (those high school/college cliques never really do fade, even in adult life). You're the captain of your own ship, steer it your way. I have found that some of the most successful people I know are also some of the most introverted and independent of individuals. You too, can own your life and your circumstances and just because you want to do things alone, in your time, and in your way, just means that you're all the more unique, eclectic, and powerful. 🦅. #tbt • • • When we cannot bear to be alone, it means we do not properly value the only companion we will have from birth to death – ourselves." – Eva LeShan

A post shared by Cassie De Pecol | Official (@cassiedepecol) on May 25, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT