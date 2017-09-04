196 países en 193 días. La marca, de por sí, impacta. Cassie de Pecol, de 27 años y oriunda de Connecticut, se planteó el objetivo de cumplir con la Expedition 196. Su récord inscripto en el libro Guinness se bifurca. Por un lado, se convirtió en la primera mujer en conocer todos los países soberanos del mundo. Por otro, estableció un registro único de velocidad.
Desde el 24 de julio de 2015 hasta el 2 de febrero de 2017, recorrió 196 destinos de todo el mundo. Para ello, debió ahorrar y recaudar dinero. Logró reunir 10 mil dólares de su trabajo como niñera y distintos patrocinadores se sumaron a su cruzada para aportar 198 mil más. Tomó 255 vuelos y los sellos de cada lugar completaron cuatro pasaportes. "Viajar sola me da la libertad de aprender de las culturas y personas locales", comentó.
De Pecol transformó su increíble recorrido en el documental Expedition 196. Pese a que describió su experiencia como "gratificante", también debió sortear algunos miedos. "Tuve que confiar en extraños y en lo desconocido", dijo. Ahora armó su top 10 de los destinos que más la movilizaron.
10. Estados Unidos
Para De Pecol, no hay lugar como su hogar: "El hogar es donde está mi familia y mi red de seguridad, donde reside todo lo que me resulta familiar. Dicen que el hogar es donde está el corazón, y cuanto más viajo más significado adquiere esa frase", señaló a la vez que destacó que "el otoño en Nueva Inglaterra es algo que todo el mundo debería experimentar".
9. Costa Rica
En su ranking personal, emergen dos países latinoamericanos. Uno de ellos, Costa Rica. Según ella, la naturaleza es la esencia misma de su encanto. "Monos, fruta fresca, buena música y volcanes… ¿Qué más se puede pedir?".
"Conversation enriches the understanding, but solitude is the school of genius" – Edward Gibbon • • • Some of us are empowered by our inclusion of groups and duos, and some of us gain momentum through seclusion and independence. I never liked being part of groups much, or having a big group of friends for that matter. Throughout my adult life, I've been able to maintain just a few solid friendships at any given time, and I find that localizing my energy is crucial in order to procure and maintain successful relationships with people as I weave through the ups and downs of life. My energy becomes depleted and stress, high, when working in group settings, being a member of a group or clique, having many friends, or being in environments where I'm surrounded by tons of people (ironic as a world traveler, right?). Online or in person, it doesn't make a difference to me. I have so much vitality and trust to give, but choose to devote these virtues to few people who really matter to me and hold true to my heart. And as I've aged, these moral values have only manifested. No way of living or managing friendships is right or wrong; some of us gain energy from others while some of us feel more depleted through constant interaction with others. For those of you who experience the latter, know that it's all good, you're not a "weirdo" or a "loner", you embody a characteristic that many successful individuals throughout history did, and have. Focus your energy on those who lift you, and never feel that you have to be a part of groups in order to succeed in life (those high school/college cliques never really do fade, even in adult life). You're the captain of your own ship, steer it your way. I have found that some of the most successful people I know are also some of the most introverted and independent of individuals. You too, can own your life and your circumstances and just because you want to do things alone, in your time, and in your way, just means that you're all the more unique, eclectic, and powerful. 🦅. #tbt • • • When we cannot bear to be alone, it means we do not properly value the only companion we will have from birth to death – ourselves." – Eva LeShan
8. Perú
La trotamundos quedó anonada ante la belleza y la variedad de paisajes de Perú. "Me quedo con la selva amazónica y Aguas Calientes, la puerta de entrada al Machu Pichu", puntualizó.
7. Túnez
En su listado no aparece ningún país europeo, pero sí varios de África: Túnez, entre ellos. "Un país para experimentar la cultura norteafricana con un poco de Oriente Medio y una increíble cantidad de arqueología. La ciudad de Sidi Blou Said (a 20 kilómetros de la capital) hizo que me transportara", recordó.
Sup? Hanging in the back of a tuk tuk asking myself, "how did I get here?" 🤔. Perhaps it's because I carved my own path and own who I am? My values are strong and I will never lose sight of where I want to be and who I represent. Hold true to your values. You are the dictator of your own life and you choose your own projections. Live in solidarity or take an immense risk and break free. But whatever you do, never stop learning, never stop educating yourself and beyond anything else, never stop challenging yourself for the better, do not be afraid of change. We can all become better versions of ourselves; kinder, more compassionate, more alive, more inquisitive. Be THE BEST of who you are. Each day, I wake up and look in the mirror… I immediately note my flaws, a daily reminder of the rawness and reality of it all… but when I look in the mirror I tell myself this, "I know who I am, my values are strong and I own my life. No one can dictate my future or my life. I'm here for a reason. Find that reason and flourish. Forget haters and naysayers…at the end of the day, I'm alive for an unknown period of time, and I own this being. No one can surpass who I am and who I've worked so hard to become. Why? Because I believe in my individuality and uniqueness. No one has ever known and will ever know the very intricacies of my life, but myself. Stay strong. Hold out. Just.Do.It.". Sound a bit egocentric? Perhaps. But we've all worked so hard to become the individuals we are today and it's crucial to hold true to our values and who we are. Be the change you wish to see in the world (Gandhi), be the POWER you wish to see in the world. Be COMPASSIONATE, strong and level-headed. Be yourself and be confident. Go out there and live the adventure. 🚀 • • • #expedition196 #expedition196entrepreneur @expedition196entrepreneur (Online Seminar Starting February 3rd)
6. Omán
Acostumbrada a la efervescencia estadounidense, la joven encontró en Omán un refugio para aislarse. "Un lugar en el que te podés sumergir dentro del desierto o las montañas, mientras que aprendés con los lugareños un estilo de vida completamente distinto".
5. Pakistán
Asia también prevalece en su ranking. De Pecol eligió Pakistán porque "es un país en el que podés obtener un verdadero sentido de la cultura asiática". Además, destacó el sabor de la comida autóctona y que su llegada fue un problema. Debieron pasar cuatro meses para que le aprobaran la visa de entrada.
4. Vanuatu
Poco conocido, se trata de un país insular del Pacífico Sur. Más allá de sus paisajes, se quedó con algunas detalles puntuales. "Disfruté el proceso de cómo se hace el Kava, una bebida primero energizante y después sedante, y también de la bondad de algunas de las personas que conocí".
3. Maldivas
A orillas del océano Índico se emplaza un pequeño paraíso turístico. "Un sitio en el que ver las aguas más azules, la arena más blanca y las dunas más impresionantes del mundo", describió la viajera.
2. Bután
Señalado como uno de los países más felices del mundo, en la cordillera del Himalaya se encuentra Bután. El destino ideal, según De Pecol, para aprender la ética de una vida pacífica. "La peregrinación a Paro Taktsang fue algo parecido a Avatar: el sueño de caminar entre nubes bajas con la perspectiva de una caída desgarradora a cada lado", agregó.
1. Mongolia
El número no es otro que Mongolia, un terreno árido en la frontera con China. ¿El motivo? "Elijo este destino porque pude estar perdida en los desiertos más remotos mientras montaba sus caballos salvajes", explicó.
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios