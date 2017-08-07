Emily Ratajkwoski, una vez más, posó desnuda
La reconocida revista británica de culto "Love" reunió a las modelos del momento en una sensual producción fotográfica. La edición número 18 reveló al desnudo a figuras de la industria desde la influencer Alexa Chung, pasando por Emily Ratajkowski y hasta la modelo talla grande Ashley Graham.

Fue una realización en blanco y negro bajo la lente de Patrick Demarchelier. El reportaje se centró en la belleza del cuerpo femenino al desnudo. Las imágenes fueron compartidas a través de la red social Instagram, despertando las críticas.

"Cuando eres joven, eres una mezcla perfecta entre engreído e ingenuo", dijo la it girl británica en su entrevista al medio.

Otra de las participantes fue la modelo plus size Ahsley Graham, que suele mostrar sus pronunciadas curvas con orgullo. Con una estética vintage en cuánto a maquillaje y peinado, y un trench sobre sus hombros y su mano cubriendo las zonas íntimas se la vio cómoda frente a la cámara. "Cuando formé parte de IMG hace algunos años, le pedí a mi agente trabajar todos los días", explicó la abanderada del moviemiento curvy, convocada por firmas del mundo.

Fiel a su estilo, la modelo feminista Emily Ratajkowski mostró toda su figura al descubierto. "Algunas mujeres, hagan lo que hagan, son más encasilladas que los hombres", aseveró.

Otra de las grandes sorpresas de la producción fue la de la actriz de casi 50 años Stephanie Seymour , ex ángel de Victoria's Secret, quien impactó con su esplendida figura sin rastros del paso del tiempo.

Otra de las top que deslumbró por su belleza fue la holandesa Doutzen Krous.

