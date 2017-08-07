'When you're young you're a perfect mix of really cocky and really naive.' – @alexachung on making it at the tender age of 22 in the new issue of LOVE – on sale now. Read Alexa's interview with @paul_flynn over on thelovemagazine.co.uk now. Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton ✨ #lovedup

A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:47am PDT