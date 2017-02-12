Trece mil músicos profesionales fueron los encargados de elegir lo mejor de la industria musical para la 59 edición de los Premios Grammy, que se realizó este domingo en Staples Center de Los Ángeles. Beyoncé (la más nominada, participando de nueve categorías), Rihanna, Adele y Justin Bieber son la gran atracción de la noche. Pero Diego Torres, más Dante Spinetta y Emmanuel Horvilleur, representarán la música nacional.
Estas son los primeros ganadores de la noche, en las principales categorías.
Mejor disco de Dance / Electrónica
Flume, Skin
Jean Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: the time machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, we are facing a shining future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega starring… XXVIII
Álbum del año
Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Drake, Views
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Mejor actuación solista
Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Hold up
Justin Bieber, Love yourself
Kelly Clarkson, Piece by piece (Idol version)
Ariana Grande, Dangerous woman
Mejor álbum de Rock Urbano Alternativo Latino
iLe, Ilevitable
Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)
La Santa Cecilia, Buenaventura
Los Rakas, Los Rakas
Carla Morrison, Amor Supremo
Grabación del año
Adelle, Hello
Rihanna con Drake, Work
Beyoncé, Formation
Lukas Graham, 7 years
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
Canción del año
Beyoncé, Formation
Adele, Hello
Mike Posner, I took a pill in Ibiza
Justin Bieber, Love yourself
Lukas Graham, 7 years
Mejor nuevo artista
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Karen Morris
Anderson Paak
Mejor disco de Pop
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This is acting
Mejor disco de Rock
Blink 182, California
Cage the Elephant, Tell me I'm pretty
Gojira, Magma
Panic at the Disco!, Death of a bachelor
Weezer, Weezer
Mejor disco de Música Alternativa
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
David Bowie, Blackstar
PJ Harvey, The hope six demolition project
Iggy Pop, Post pop depression
Radiohead, A moon shaped pool
Mejor disco de Pop Latino
Jesse & Joy, Un besito más
Gaby Moreno, Ilusión
Laura Pausini, Similares
Sanalejo, Seguir latiendo
Diego Torres, Buena vida
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
Andrea Bocelli, Cinema
Bob Dylan, Fallen
Angels Josh Groban, Stages Live
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Mejor video musical
Beyoncé, Formation
Leon Bridges, River
Coldplay, Up & Up
Jamie XX, Gosh
OK Go, Upside Down & Inside Out
Además, antes del inicio de la transmisión televisiva se entregaron los siguientes premios:
Mejor álbum Música de Raíces Regionales
Kalani Pe'a, E Walea
Mejor Álbum Folk
Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent
Mejor álbum Blues Contemporáneo
Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland
Mejor álbum Blues Tradicional
Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat
Mejor álbum Bluegrass
O'Connor Band con Mark O'Connor, Coming Home
Mejor álbum Americana
William Bell, This Is Where I Live
Mejor canción Raíces americanas
Vince Gill (The Time Jumpers), Kid Sister
Mejor interpretación Raíces Americanas
Sarah Jarosz, House of Mercy
Mejor álbum Tropical Latino
Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, ¿Dónde Están?
Mejor álbum de Música Regional Mexicana (incluido Tejano)
Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En vivo)
Mejor álbum Latino Pop:
Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Más
Mejor álbum Country
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Mejor canción Country
Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw), Humble and Kind
Mejor interpretación de Música Country Dúo/Banda
Pentatonix, Jolene [ft. Dolly Parton]
Mejor álbum Gospel
Joey+Rory, Hymns
Mejor álbum Latin Jazz
Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
Mejor álbum Jazz Conjunto
Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Mejor álbum de Jazz Instrumental
John Scofield, Country for Old Men
Mejor álbum de Jazz Vocal
Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley
Mejor solo de Jazz Instrumental
John Scofield, I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Instrumental contemporáneo
Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
Mejor álbum de Dance/Electrónica
Flume, Skin
Mejor Grabación Dance
The Chainsmokers, Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Productor del Año, Clásico
David Frost
Mejor Música para una película
The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
Mejor Video Musical
Beyoncé, Formation
Mejor álbum de Palabra Hablada
Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, y Fun in the Sandbox
Mejor álbum para Niños
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One
Mejor álbum de World Music
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home
Mejor álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Love Remains
Mejor álbum Gospel
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Mejor Interpretación de Música Cristiana/Canción
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters, Thy Will
Mejor Interpretación de Gospel/Canción
Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, compositor, God Provides
Mejor álbum New Age
White Sun, White Sun II
Mejor álbum de Sonido envolvente
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay; (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony), Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L'instant &Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Mejor grabación Remezclada
André Allen Anjos, (Bob Moses), Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
Mejor Arreglo para un álbum, no clásico
David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen y Tony Visconti; Joe LaPorta (David Bowie), Blackstar
Mejor álbum Histórico
Steve Berkowitz y Jeff Rosen; Mark Wilder (Bob Dylan), The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition)
Mejores Notas para un álbum
Ken Bloom y Richard Carlin (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle), Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along
Mejor Presentación en Caja o Edición Especial Limitada
Gérard Lo Monaco (Edith Piaf), Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Mejor diseño de embalaje
Jonathan Barnbrook (David Bowie), Blackstar
Mejor Arreglo Instrumental con Acompañamiento Vocal
Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), Flintstones
Mejor Arreglo Instrumental o a Capela
Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier), You and I
Mejor Composición Instrumental
Ted Nash (Ted Nash Big Band), Spoken at Midnight
Mejor Canción Escrita para un Medio Visual
Max Martin, Shellback y Justin Timberlake (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse y Kunal Nayyar), Canción para: Trolls, Can't Stop The Feeling!
Mejor Composición Instrumental Escrita para un Medio Visual
John Williams, Star Wars: the Force Awakens
Mejor Compilación para un Medio Visual
Miles Davis y Varios Artistas; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle y Robert Glasper, Miles Ahead
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo y Jennifer Hudson; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders y Jhett Tolentino (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell y Allee Willis), The Color Purple
