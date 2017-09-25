En la época dorada del fitness, hay dos posturas bien marcadas. Quienes suscriben a un programa de entrenamiento cardio, adeptos al running y a los ejercicios aeróbicos, y quienes prefieren levantar peso para tonificar sus músculos. En general, este último grupo, a simple vista, parece más afín a los hombres. Sin embargo, quien reavivó el debate es una mujer.
La británica Rebecca Catherine Smith deslumbra con su figura a través de su cuenta de Instagram. En una de sus más recientes publicaciones, compartió una foto del antes y el después. En la imagen, se percibe una notoria transformación de su cuerpo, con los glúteos tonificados y una cintura más pronunciada.
LIFTING MAKES YOU MANLY?! – It infuriates me how still so many girls think the second you pick up a dumbbell or protein shake you'll suddenly become the hulk🏋🏽 changing my training from cardio to weights changed me completely inside & out and each to their own but I personally don't think I've made my body look at all manly in my past year and a bit of weight training! Here are my 3 main reasons for girls to start lifting 🤗 – 1. Building strength & muscles: Lifting builds on a woman's natural curves and helps your body be the strongest it can. Ripped abs, sexy strong back, shoulder boulders & a curvy behind alll come from lifting 🍑 #strongnotskinny – 2. Loosing that extra body fat: my body fat % saw a MASSIVE fall when I began lifting because as your muscle mass INCREASES your metabolism INCREASES. Before I would spend hours on cardio machines thinking that will get rid of fat but never saw any results and just made me HATE going to the gym, and if you feel like your in that boat now then change it up now! – 3. Healthy relationship with food & body image: when your doing cardio in order to burn 'calories' it's so easy to look at food as numbers and end up feeling guilty for eating too much and feeling like you HAVE to restrict yourself to see results, well that's just not the case at all. Starting weight training made me realise food is fuel and I need LOTS of it to get the best out of my training 🐷 the amount I eat has honestly trebled since I picked up lifting and I absolutely love it 😂 there's no restricting and there's no guilt in indulging in treats once in a while because what better way to fuel a sesh 😏🍑 – Rant over if this convinces one girl to try out weight training mission complete but I wanna see MORE GIRLS in the weights section and get rid of the association that it's just for boys because it's not #gainingweightiscool #StrengthFeed #transformationthursday?🤔
Al post lo acompañó con el comentario: "Me enfurece que muchas chicas consideren que por levantar una mancuerna se convertirán en machos". A su vez, aseguró: "Pasar mi entrenamiento de cardio a peso me cambió completamente por dentro y por fuera".
La publicación superó los 15 mil likes. Algunos de sus seguidores la apoyaron en su postura respecto al cambio de rutina. "Wow, bien hecho. Es muy cierto. Muchas chicas tienen miedo de que sus músculos se vean demasiado grandes por levantar peso", comentó uno de ellos.
COMPOUND SUPERSETS 🍑🍑 – Few snippets of todays workout with @adamcapel of some of my favourite supersets to include when training glutes and wooowz do I feel it already 😳 – I always do at least one or two compound exercises each leg sesh (squat, deadlift, hip thrust etc) and feel so much more of a burn especially in glutes when I superset them with light weight high rep exercises like these and feel like I really am getting the most out of my workout and breaking a serious sweat 💦 – First one: • Sumo deadlift 4 x 5-7 reps • Single leg dumbbell deadlift 4 x 10-12 reps each leg Second one: • Squats 4 x 5-7 reps • Goblet pulse squat 4 x 12-15 reps – Followed these by hip thrusts (hit 100kg pb yay lol), walking lunges & leg extension! Try out these supersets to feel a serious burn 🔥
No obstante, otros de los comentaristas rechazaron el desprecio a las rutinas cardio. "Los programas cardio son ideales para cualquier persona porque mejora tu salud cardiovascular, así como crea resistencia, flexibilidad y puede permitir un déficit calórico en el que se pierde el peso", escribió un seguidor. "Es mucho más complejo que publicar una imagen de cardio vs. peso", agregó.
hi hello #transformationtuesday time! Cardio & calorie restriction VS Weight training & all da food🐷 We all have those days where we feel like we've made no progress and just wasting our time🙋🏼, and a lot of girls tell me they often feel like that and it can be SO demotivating, so wanted to look back on how I actually have changed in the past 2 years or so. Appart from the fact that that's the most tragic photo of me on the left😂 I'm not saying there's anything wrong with my body! And even tho there's not a massive difference putting them side by side makes me realise I'm not wasting my time & the work I put in does pay off.. But more importantly than what it looks like the main difference is how mentally stronger, happier, healthier & more confident I am on the right!! Changing up the way I train & the way I look at nutrition has helped me in a million more ways than what's seen to eye & I now will not stop preaching the importance of nourishing your body with the nutrients it needs and most importantly ENOUGH of those nutrients because food is ur friend and depriving yourself will get you nowhere🤗 stop slaving away trying to burn 'calories' on the treadmill and start to build your body to be the strongest it can be! Do what u love & love what u do #StrengthFeed #rantover
Infobae consultó a Claudia Lescano, licenciada en preparación física y alto rendimiento para zanjar la polémica. "Un entrenamiento para que sea efectivo tiene que ser integral. Debe contar con cardio y peso", sentenció.
Hay dos tipos de ejercicios cardio: "Los aeróbicos, o sea con oxígeno, que implican todo lo que es lineal: running, ciclismo, natación y los anaeróbicos que implican deuda de oxígeno, que es cuando falta el aire y jadeamos. Es importantísimo implementarlos en la rutina porque mejoran nuestra capacidad cardiovascular", explicó.
Lescano remarcó que "cuando el cuerpo necesita combustible se empieza a alimentar de la proteína que dan sus músculos". Por ello, es habitual que el runner que solo se dedica a correr almacene energía. "Muchas veces por eso tienen panza", agregó.
El trabajo de peso, por su parte, presenta beneficios que el cardio no ofrece, pero se retroalimentan. "La contracción muscular segrega una hormona que se llama mioquina, que genera más mitocondrias y nuevos caminos de circulación. El trabajo muscular nos asegura tener un mayor depósito de glucógeno muscular", explicó. No obstante, el mero levantamiento de pesas puede ser peligroso porque conduce a la hipertrofia, el agrandamiento muscular desmedido.
Having not trained legs for a week & spent 11 hours sat down traveling all I wanted to do was destroy my glutes in the gym (I succeeded)🍑🍑 & jetlag got me doing that at 6am lol Some of u guys been asking bout my workouts so thought might try to show u a bit!!🏋🏼♀️ This is a gym based glute workout that literally had me dripping & crawling out (hands down never been so impressed with a hotel gym than here at @thebodyholiday it has everything u could want😱) 1. Romanian Deadlift (4 x 8-10R) 2. Hip Thrusts (4 x 8-10R + 10sec hold at top) 3. Bulgarian Split Squats (3 x 12R each leg) 4. Dumbbell Deadlifts, much lighter than barbell deadlifts but really focus on mind to muscle here and it burns the glutes like crazy (3 x 12R) 5. RB Dumbbell Goblet Squats (3 x 15-20R) 6. Cable Kickbacks (3 x 15R each leg) Use weights that you can complete the last rep but u wouldn't dream of doing another one🔥 *don't go to Bums Legs & Tums class an hour after doing this because I made that mistake and now I'm dying lol
La experta en metabolismo aseguró que "nuestra genética habla mucho a la hora de elegir la forma de entrenar". Las personas con predominio de fibras blancas prefieren rutinas relacionadas a la fuerza, a la potencia y a la velocidad, mientras que aquellos con supremacía de fibras rojas están más predispuestos a actividades aeróbicas.
"No hay uno mejor que otro. Quienes hacen puramente cardio lo más probable es que pierdan masa muscular. Una cosa es bajar de peso y otra adelgazar, que es cuando se reduce el porcentaje graso. La combinación de ambos ejercicios es lo que ayuda a disminuirlo", concluyó.
