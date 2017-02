Happy happy birthday to you my gorgeous sister @antoroccuzzo88 🎊🎊 God knows how much i love you and miss you 💖💖wish i was with you today 😭sending you so much love and may this year shines happiness on you and your beautiful family 🙏🙏🌹🌹#missingallthegoodtimeswesharedtogether #cheerstomanymore 👍😉

A post shared by Daniella Semaan (@daniellasemaan) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:32am PST