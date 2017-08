New video up on my Rich Piana YouTube channel here is a 1 min teaser featuring @officialminihulk we destroyed arms at Atilis Gym in New Jersey! Checkout the entire video for great motivation @officialminihulk trains like a beast and watching him Kill it gives me insane motivation!! #whateverittakes #welcometoourworld #theworldofnevergivingup #weareallinthistogether #killinit #fullasfuck #nopainnogain #eatbigtogetbig #nosuchthingasovertraining #youreitherundereatingorundersleeping #armday #24inches #livinthedream #minihulk #1dayumay #atilisgym

A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on May 4, 2017 at 3:24am PDT