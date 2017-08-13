I will not be posting any updates after this until further notice. I just want to be clear @1dayumay is STILL ALIVE. All myself and his family are asking for is POSITIVE thoughts, prayers, and love. PLEASE i'm BEGGING you all to have some respect and realize how EXTREMELY difficult this is for us. Thank you to all of you staying positive and sending well wishes, prayers, and love. We appreciate it more than you will ever know. #theloveofmylife #richpiana #love #staystrong #staypositive #myheart #positivevibes #positivevibesonly #thankful

A post shared by CHANEL (@c_no5) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:44am PDT