"Put your headphones in, block out the world, go in, do what you set out to do, and believe no matter what the circumstances are." @officialminihulk Today I got news that one of my greatest inspirations within the industry, someone who said I am their inspiration from the time I met them has passed away. Even though it is hard to grasp for everyone, God has a plan and may need us earlier than we expect. Dallas has changed several lives and is that inspiration for several people. He has shown me that if you have a dream, no matter how hard your life maybe at what God give you you can make it happen. Stay focused, believe, hug your loved ones often and always tell them thank you and how much you appreciate them because you never know when the last time will be that you can do that. Sometimes you have to dig deep no matter how hard it may be but also remember you have several amazing people in your corner that will never leave your side. God Bless Dallas. Never take any moment for granted. Be humble and love life. @dallasmccarver @ashasebera_danabrooke @redcon1official #minihulk #mini #entrepreneur #grow #strong #dwarfism #clothing #comeready #beast #battle #work #workhard #workharder #ifbb #npc #inspire #fit #inspiration #beast #believe #blessed #beready #iamblessed #blessed #offseason #nooffseason #5percentnutrition @massmachine5000 @guycisternino @macolley See! Push! We got this buddy. @officialgasp @elite1fitgear @brady719king for the spot

