El fisicoculturista estadounidense Vince Brasco mide 1,24 metros y puede levantar hasta tres veces su peso. Compitió en torneos de NPC Pittsburgh Posing Routine y también trabaja desde el 2011 como bombero voluntario de su ciudad.
El joven de 25 años padece acondroplasia, la forma más común de enanismo, sin embargo, eso le ayudó a ser lo que es hoy, ya que decidió tonificar su cuerpo para convertirse en una inspiración para personas que sufren del mismo problema.
Vince Brasco 2015 NPC Pittsburgh Posing Routine
"Empecé a competir porque con el enanismo, mucha gente tiene un problema de peso y yo no quería ser así", aseguró el oriundo de Greensburg, Pensilvania, quien también reconoció que en el ambiente, "la discriminación está siempre en el aire cuando estoy cerca".
"Mini Hulk" utiliza su cuenta de Instagram para mostrar las mejorías en su físico, además enseña sus rutinas para fortalecer el cuerpo a sus más de 36 mil seguidores.
"Put your headphones in, block out the world, go in, do what you set out to do, and believe no matter what the circumstances are." @officialminihulk Today I got news that one of my greatest inspirations within the industry, someone who said I am their inspiration from the time I met them has passed away. Even though it is hard to grasp for everyone, God has a plan and may need us earlier than we expect. Dallas has changed several lives and is that inspiration for several people. He has shown me that if you have a dream, no matter how hard your life maybe at what God give you you can make it happen. Stay focused, believe, hug your loved ones often and always tell them thank you and how much you appreciate them because you never know when the last time will be that you can do that. Sometimes you have to dig deep no matter how hard it may be but also remember you have several amazing people in your corner that will never leave your side. God Bless Dallas. Never take any moment for granted. Be humble and love life. @dallasmccarver @ashasebera_danabrooke @redcon1official #minihulk #mini #entrepreneur #grow #strong #dwarfism #clothing #comeready #beast #battle #work #workhard #workharder #ifbb #npc #inspire #fit #inspiration #beast #believe #blessed #beready #iamblessed #blessed #offseason #nooffseason #5percentnutrition @massmachine5000 @guycisternino @macolley See! Push! We got this buddy. @officialgasp @elite1fitgear @brady719king for the spot
"When you enter a room, do it in silence. Never seek out attention. Do the work and you will eventually become noticed. Be humble." @officialminihulk I had a long talk today with my boss in the industry. When you have a dream go after it and never let anything or anyone in your path stop you from achieving it. My clothing line will drop in the next couple weeks, I will make my mark and stop at nothing, I will continue to grind and follow gods plan, and I will continue to have amazing people in my life that will push me to be at my best. Only way to go is up. Believe. Life isn't going to always be easy. It sometimes will take you to your knees then you will realize, I am going to do this. Listen to yourself before you listen to anyone else. Make your dreams a reality. If I fail, whether it is a goal, a relationship, or a job, I will never let that define me but always work harder the next time and achieve it. Fight for what you love and for what you believe in. Do you and it will all come together. @1dayumay @guycisternino #minihulk #mybrand #entrepreneur #clothingline #nolimits #motivation #overcome #offseason #nooffseason #beast #beastmode #inspire #iamblessed #improvement #inspiration #playhard #powerful #5percentnutrition #loyalty #loyal #blessed #iamblessed #custom #vegas #abs #adversity #dwarfism
El aficionado al gimnasio remarcó que puede levantar hasta tres veces su peso (45 kilos) y reconoció que le gusta usar proteínas, ya que le ayudan a ganar el peso que necesita cuando se acerca un período de competencias.
"En mis batidos de pre-entrenamientos me pongo glutamina, que ayuda a la recuperación", detalló Vince Brasco y afirmó que, "los suplementos juegan un papel bastante importante en mis competencias, y hasta fuera de temporada. Me ayudan con la recuperación de mis fibras musculares"
Take a moment, step back, and know your worth. Believe in yourself and many will believe in you. We all have a purpose in life. God has a purpose for everyone and he will help you know what it is as long as you believe in him and let him guide you. My purpose is to inspire others and help those that always help me along the way. I was taught to never judge and get to know the person for them. I have many big things coming up in the next couple month and they are with this that mean the most to me. My dreams are about to come true. My life is about to be a long ride of excitement and I will have my loved ones right there with me. @officialminihulk @1stphorm @andyfrisella @rossaselftanning @themarcusperry @hayley_ann08 @ptarloski_ifbb_fitness_pro @iamadaptive #iam1stphorm #legionofboom #dwarfism #inspiration #determined #goals #dreambig #teamquadro #fit #dedicated #motivationmonday #motivation #adapt #neversettle #blessed #believe
"At times, we must fight fire with fire to avoid getting burnt. Obstacles and challenges keep the fire in our soul burning bright. Everything in life that happens is pushing us down the road we're meant to be on. Along that long road, look to the side and you'll see all the important people in your life holding a piece of your heart. Collect those pieces as you continue your journey and reflect on your value and blessings. At times we all must remember that even the darkest of nights, the stars still shine and the sun will soon rise again." @officialminihulk #minihulk #overcome #blessed #firefighter #dedicated #determined #nevergiveup #travel #greensburg #nooffseason #grow #athlete #abs #adversity #answerthecall #nolimits #beast #believe #beastmode #olympia #officialminihulk #planning #pgh #mybrand #motivation #custom #clothing #bespoken #thick #wide
Además de haber incursionado en el mundo del fisicoculturismo, es bombero de Pittsburg desde el 2011. "Puedo levantar bastante peso y soy práctico en trabajos de rescate, donde tenemos que mover pedazos pesados de escombros", comentó
"También puedo ser parte de la linea de hombres que usan la mangera. Si no fuera lo suficientemente fuerte para sostenerla, esa cosa volaría y estaría fuera de control", sentenció.
Become dedicated to your life. Do what you love. -Am I doing the right things? -Am I going to be the best I can be? -Am I going to do what I set out to do everyday and night? -Am I always going to fulfill that dream of being that inspiration for others and help those in need? All of those questions are determined by me and no one else. In this life, this is your journey. No one can make any life decisions for you but you. Believe in yourself and create your vision! I am blessed to be the person I am to this day and to have my friends, family, and god push me day in and day out to be at my best. Believe. @rossaselftanning #iam1stphorm #legionofboom #beast #dedicated #bigthingscoming #createyourhype #blessed #fit #dedicated #shredded #dreambig #transformation #transformationtuesday #rst #rossaselftanning #keepup #prep #10weeks #teamquadro #newyork #reality @andyfrisella @jake_taylormade @enwfitness @1stphorm
#staymotivated It is Saturday. I woke up, ready to accomplish the day and my goals. The @arnoldsports is approaching and this pic is one of my favorites from last year. My good friend and big brother @ifbbprogeorgebrown is getting ready to dominate the stage again. Stick around those that motivate you and have a similar mindset as yourself. I will always accomplish all of my goals. I will always be the best that I can be. I will always be me. "Stay true to yourself. Know your worth. Never allow yourself to get treated any less according to your situation; short, tall, skinny, overweight. If you have a goal, do something about it! Do you!" @officialminihulk #iam1stphorm #legionofboom #asf2017 #fit #dreambig #dedicated #inspiration #determination #believe #shredded #overcome #ifbbpro #pro #aesthetic #throwback @andyfrisella @1stphorm @enwfitness @jake_taylormade
El joven ha tenido 15 cirugías importantes a lo largo de su vida, las cuales fueron para combatir sus problemas de salud asociados al enanismo, en 2007 casi pierde la vida en una de ellas: "Seré imparable. Sobreviviré porque el fuego encendido dentro de mí quema más que el fuego alrededor de mí".
''I know the mental and physical sacrifices that I have to go through.. Day in and day out, I make sure that not only I'm a better person, but that I'm a better bodybuilder. So every time I go to bed at night I make sure that I think about everything I did that day to be a better bodybuilder and a better person.. And I wake up the next day with different goals in mind to be even better than I was yesterday. So as long as I get on that stage and I shock the shit out of people, and people say that's the best Guy Cisternino that's ever been on stage.. That's the only thing I give a fuck about.'' @guycisternino Stay focused, remember what truly matters in your life, stay around those that mean the most to you, and never forget about those that mean the most to you because of one person. I am not happy with somethings in my life that have happened but I am blessed to be the person I am. God has a plan for everyone and I know he has a plan for me. I do not have a disability. We have big goals in 2017 and I am excited to see what we can do with this body. I will be at my best and new tactics will become. Let's do this. #iam1stphorm #legionofboom #fit #overcome #dedicated #inspiration #overcome #fit #dwarfism #gasp #elite #betterdays #createyourworth #createyourhype #throwback #nooffseason #quadro
Focus on what needs to become better. Focus on how you can become better. Never focus on the why not or the what if but focus on the I will. Get your back as wide as possible and put any kind of negativity that is in your life behind you and focus on your goals. Believe. @5percentnutrition @1dayumay @big_c_green @mikes.empire @guycisternino @official_otomix @6packbags @dollar @swoleoclock @liquidsunrayz @massmachine5000 @meredith_mayhem #5percentnutrition #inspire #minihulk #mybrand #entrepreneur #confidence #nolimits #nodaysoff #nevergiveup #iamblessed #inspiration #pittsburgh #dreambig #backday #surgery #beast #blessed #nooffseason #lsr #rayzfordayz #rayzup #publicfigure #makingmoves
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios