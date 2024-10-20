Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Sporting Braga vs Real Madrid: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Real Madrid defeated Sporting Braga 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio Municipal de Braga on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side came via goals from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, with Álvaro Djaló on target for the home team.

Rodrygo broke the deadlock for Real Madrid after 16 minutes to the upper left corner with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch. Real Madrid doubled their lead with 61 minutes gone through Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior with the assist.

Djaló then pulled one back for Sporting Braga two minutes later, the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch, with striker Simon Banza this time the provider.

With Braga having failed to take anything from the game, Diogo Fonseca will rue not making the most of the big chance that came his way in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Real Madrid lead the group on nine points, while Sporting Braga's three points place them third. Meanwhile, Napoli are sitting second on six points. Union Berlin are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Leading the way as the joint highest scorer in the 2023/2024 Champions League is Bellingham with three goals in three appearances. The goals for Rodrygo and Djaló marked their first in the competition this season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

