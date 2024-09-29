RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Manchester City claimed a 3-1 success over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday as Julián Álvarez made a late match-winning impact. Álvarez's goal proved the difference for the visitors.

Substitute Álvarez made an impact off the bench and gave Manchester City the lead with six minutes to go. The attacker, sent on after 78 minutes, finished high into the right corner after combining with Doku. Doku extended their lead to 3-1 two minutes into extra time when he netted at the end of a fast break. The attacker finished low into the right corner after combining with Álvarez.

The win for Pep Guardiola's side also came thanks to a goal from Phil Foden, with Loïs Openda on target for the home side.

Foden broke the deadlock for the away team after 25 minutes with a volley. The attacking midfielder finished to the upper right corner after combining with Rico Lewis. That lead, however, did not last as Openda, who saw his effort hit the woodwork before nestling in the net to cap off a counter-attack, hauled the sides level after 48 minutes. Yussuf Poulsen supplied the assist. Then came the moment when Álvarez gave his side what proved to be a match-winning lead after 84 minutes.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, Bernardo Silva did spurn a good chance for Manchester City in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Manchester City lead the group on six points, while RB Leipzig's three points place them second. Elsewhere in the group, Young Boys are third on one point. Crvena Zvezda are fourth, also on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of three goals in two Champions League appearances means Álvarez is tied for the highest scorer early in this season's competition. Openda shares the RB Leipzig scoring lead for the competition after netting his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season. Doku netted his first Champions League goal in his eighth appearance in the competition. Foden opened his Champions League account for the season in his second appearance.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.