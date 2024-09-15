Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Noticias

Real Madrid vs Unión Berlín: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Late drama in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday saw Jude Bellingham net a dramatic winner to help Real Madrid clinch a 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Late drama in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday saw Jude Bellingham net a dramatic winner to help Real Madrid clinch a 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Bellingham netted the game's solitary goal four minutes into stoppage time low into the centre of the goal.

Although it didn't prevent their side claiming all three points, the Real Madrid duo of Rodrygo and Joselu did spurn good chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Real Madrid lead the group on three points, while Union Berlin's zero points place them fourth. Meanwhile, Napoli and Sporting Braga have yet to complete their opening match.

IN THE GOALS:

Bellingham scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. The shut-out for Kepa was his first clean sheet in the competition this term, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueReal MadridUnión BerlínUEFA Champions LeagueEstadio Santiago Bernabéuopta

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Sandra Arroyo Salgado volvió a hablar de la muerte de Nisman: reiteró que lo mataron y contó detalles de sus últimos días

Diego Martínez habló tras la derrota de Boca ante Racing en la previa del Superclásico: “Da mucha bronca”

En solo cinco días, la Policía de la Ciudad detuvo a 54 menores de edad involucrados en robos y otros ilícitos

Dura autocrítica de Chiquito Romero tras su actuación en la derrota contra Racing: “Me hago responsable de lo que hice”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

Un restaurante de Nueva York venció a dos íconos del sur de Italia y se coronó con la mejor pizza del mundo

Miles de israelíes volvieron a movilizarse para exigir una tregua con Hamas para la liberación de los rehenes en Gaza

Comprobar la 6/49: los ganadores del 14 del septiembre

Nuevas protestas en una cárcel de mujeres en Irán por el segundo aniversario del asesinato de la joven Mahsa Amini

TELESHOW

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El emotivo saludo de Benjamín Agüero a su hermanita Olivia, la hija recién nacida del Kun y Sofía Calzetti

La actriz Mariana Briski hubiera cumplido 59 años: el recuerdo de los famosos

Yuyito González apuntó contra Susana Giménez por lo que dijo sobre su romance con Javier Milei: “Él está enamorado de mí”

Zaira Nara habló de sus sentimientos por la personalidad mediática de su papá: “Fui al psicólogo para resolver el tema”