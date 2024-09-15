Real Madrid vs Unión Berlín: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Late drama in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday saw Jude Bellingham net a dramatic winner to help Real Madrid clinch a 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Bellingham netted the game's solitary goal four minutes into stoppage time low into the centre of the goal.

Although it didn't prevent their side claiming all three points, the Real Madrid duo of Rodrygo and Joselu did spurn good chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Real Madrid lead the group on three points, while Union Berlin's zero points place them fourth. Meanwhile, Napoli and Sporting Braga have yet to complete their opening match.

IN THE GOALS:

Bellingham scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. The shut-out for Kepa was his first clean sheet in the competition this term, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.