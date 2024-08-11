Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Sturm Graz let a lead slip in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Merkur Arena on Tuesday as Luuk de Jong helped PSV to come from behind and win 3-1 - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors (7-2 aggregate). de Jong had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

Por Redacción Deportes

Joey Veerman and Ricardo Pepi also netted as Peter Bosz's side clinched victory, with William Bøving on target for the home team.

Bøving had opened the scoring for Sturm Graz after 26 minutes with a volley. The striker finished high into the right corner after combining with midfielder Alexander Prass. However, that lead did not last long as Veerman hauled the sides level six minutes later. De Jong supplied the assist.

The visitors then edged in front for the first time thanks to De Jong steering home a header to put his side 2-1 ahead seven minutes later, defender Jordan Teze this time the provider. It was 3-1 after Pepi put his team in control with a penalty struck to the lower left corner with 85 minutes gone given after a VAR check spotted a handball by Gregory Wüthrich.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Ismael Saibari spurning good chances for PSV, Sturm rueing a lack of composure from Bøving.

The victory for PSV extends their winning streak against Sturm to four.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

PSV are through to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (7-2), while Sturm Graz will be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Bøving, Veerman, de Jong, and Pepi rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

PSV led 2-1 when Sturm's David Affengruber had an effort ruled out in the 60th minute.

