Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Sporting Braga vs TSC: resultado del 8 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Sporting Braga produced a ruthless display to sweep aside TSC 3-0 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Estádio Municipal de Braga on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Sporting Braga produced a ruthless display to sweep aside TSC 3-0 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Estádio Municipal de Braga on Tuesday.

The victory for Artur Jorge's side came courtesy of goals from Bruma, Pizzi, and Álvaro Djaló.

Bruma gave Sporting Braga the lead in the 17th minute. The striker finished after combining with defender Cristián Borja. The hosts wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead two minutes later through Pizzi, Abel Ruiz with the assist.

Braga further extended their lead and completed the scoring thanks to Djaló putting his side 3-0 up with 87 minutes gone, midfielder Al Musrati this time the provider.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Boasting a three-goal lead after the first leg of their Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie, Sporting Braga travel to face TSC for the return leg on 15 August with the Play-offs Round firmly in sight.

IN THE GOALS:

Bruma, Pizzi, and Djaló rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal. The shut-out for Matheus was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this campaign, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueSporting BragaTSCUEFA Champions LeagueEstádio Municipal de Bragaopta

DEPORTES

Independiente y San Lorenzo empataron 0-0 en Avellaneda y siguen en los últimos lugares de la Liga Profesional

Independiente y San Lorenzo empataron 0-0 en Avellaneda y siguen en los últimos lugares de la Liga Profesional

El padre de Imane Khelif defendió a la boxeadora argelina que está en semifinales de los Juegos Olímpicos: “Es una chica fuerte”

El video del insólito “accidente” del garrochista francés que lo dejó sin final y que fue tendencia en todo el mundo

Katie Ledecky hizo historia en París 2024: ganó su novena medalla de oro y se convirtió en la deportista con más títulos en Juegos Olímpicos

La figura de Los Leones Nicolás Keenan dio detalles de su historia de amor con el político neerlandés: “Nos comparan con muchas películas”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jamie Lee Curtis se disculpó por sus comentarios sobre Marvel y Ryan Reynolds respondió con humor

Jamie Lee Curtis se disculpó por sus comentarios sobre Marvel y Ryan Reynolds respondió con humor

Nicole Kidman confesó cuál es el mejor consejo que recibió para mantener un matrimonio exitoso

Prince recibió el reconocimiento póstumo “que más deseaba en su vida”

Aerosmith anunció que se retira de los escenarios

La razón por la que Kendall Jenner comparó su vida con la de Hannah Montana

TENDENCIAS

Nueva función de WhatsApp para publicar estados: Evita que personas indeseadas vean tus publicaciones

Nueva función de WhatsApp para publicar estados: Evita que personas indeseadas vean tus publicaciones

El electrodoméstico que nunca debe estar cerca del router de WiFi o tendrás mal internet

Cuáles son los 10 mejores destinos para festejar un cumpleaños

Mark Zuckerberg en los Juegos Olímpicos: lo dio todo en esgrima, natación y más competencias

En Venezuela: Cómo activar la protección de IP en WhatsApp para que no me rastreen