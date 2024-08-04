Sporting Braga vs TSC: resultado del 8 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Sporting Braga produced a ruthless display to sweep aside TSC 3-0 in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Estádio Municipal de Braga on Tuesday.

The victory for Artur Jorge's side came courtesy of goals from Bruma, Pizzi, and Álvaro Djaló.

Bruma gave Sporting Braga the lead in the 17th minute. The striker finished after combining with defender Cristián Borja. The hosts wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead two minutes later through Pizzi, Abel Ruiz with the assist.

Braga further extended their lead and completed the scoring thanks to Djaló putting his side 3-0 up with 87 minutes gone, midfielder Al Musrati this time the provider.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Boasting a three-goal lead after the first leg of their Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie, Sporting Braga travel to face TSC for the return leg on 15 August with the Play-offs Round firmly in sight.

IN THE GOALS:

Bruma, Pizzi, and Djaló rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal. The shut-out for Matheus was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this campaign, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.