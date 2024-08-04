Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa: resultado del 9 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Maccabi Haifa had a vital Diaa Sabia goal to thank as Slovan Bratislava were defeated 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Štadión Tehelné pole on Wednesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Sabia put Maccabi Haifa ahead after 15 minutes. The striker finished high into the right corner after combining with Pierre Cornud.

The win for Mesay Dego's side also came courtesy of a goal from Frantzdy Pierrot, with the hosts on the scoresheet thanks to an own goal from Abdoulaye Seck.

Pierrot got Maccabi Haifa off to the perfect start by breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Sabia. But it proved a short-lived lead and when the equaliser arrived it came via a Seck own goal seven minutes later. But the visitors responded well and the Sabia winner came three minutes later.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the M Haifa duo of Pierrot and Din David did spurn big chances in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat, Slovan Bratislava head to face Maccabi Haifa for the return leg of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie on 15 August.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Pierrot and Sabia rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Dolev Haziza was substituted in the 62nd minute as M Haifa had to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

Maccabi Haifa led 2-1 when Maccabi Haifa had a Frantzdy Pierrot penalty overturned in the 40th minute.

