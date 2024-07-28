Galatasaray vs Zalgiris Vilna: resultado del 2 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Galatasaray beat Žalgiris 1-0 in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round tie at Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday as a vital Dries Mertens goal proved the difference - the victory securing a place in the 3rd Qualifying Round for the home side (3-2 aggregate).

Mertens scored the only goal of the game for Galatasaray after 31 minutes with a volley following a corner. The attacking midfielder finished to the lower right corner after combining with Kerem Aktürkoglu.

Having failed to score, Mathias Oyewusi will rue not making the most of the big chances that came his way for Žalgiris in the game.

Galatasaray are through to the 3rd Qualifying Round on aggregate (3-2), while Žalgiris will be transferred to the Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round.

No players were removed due to injury.

Galatasaray led 1-0 when Žalgiris' Nassim Hnid had a red card overturned in the 77th minute.