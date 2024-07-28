Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Galatasaray vs Zalgiris Vilna: resultado del 2 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Galatasaray beat Žalgiris 1-0 in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round tie at Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday as a vital Dries Mertens goal proved the difference - the victory securing a place in the 3rd Qualifying Round for the home side (3-2 aggregate).

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

Galatasaray beat Žalgiris 1-0 in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round tie at Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday as a vital Dries Mertens goal proved the difference - the victory securing a place in the 3rd Qualifying Round for the home side (3-2 aggregate).

Mertens scored the only goal of the game for Galatasaray after 31 minutes with a volley following a corner. The attacking midfielder finished to the lower right corner after combining with Kerem Aktürkoglu.

Having failed to score, Mathias Oyewusi will rue not making the most of the big chances that came his way for Žalgiris in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Galatasaray are through to the 3rd Qualifying Round on aggregate (3-2), while Žalgiris will be transferred to the Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round.

IN THE GOALS:

Mertens now has zero goal in zero Champions League appearance in 2023/2024, which is the most by a player in the competition early this season. The shut-out for Fernando Muslera was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this term, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

Galatasaray led 1-0 when Žalgiris' Nassim Hnid had a red card overturned in the 77th minute.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueGalatasarayZalgiris VilnaUEFA Champions LeagueRAMS Parkopta

DEPORTES

Todos los números de Martín Demichelis como director técnico de River Plate

Todos los números de Martín Demichelis como director técnico de River Plate

Tras el empate de San Lorenzo, Huracán le ganó 1-0 a Rosario Central y sigue como único líder de la Liga Profesional

Oficial: Martín Demichelis dejará de ser el director técnico de River Plate

Francisco Cerúndolo se consagró campeón en Croacia tras una batalla de tres horas de juego y ganó el tercer título de su carrera

Las Leonas golearon 4-1 a los Estados Unidos en su debut por los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Miles de fanáticas de Taylor Swift vieron su concierto desde una colina en Múnich tras no conseguir entradas

Miles de fanáticas de Taylor Swift vieron su concierto desde una colina en Múnich tras no conseguir entradas

El tierno gesto de Travis Kelce con una joven swiftie durante un entrenamiento de los Kansas City Chiefs

La emoción de Kelly Clarkson por la actuación de Céline Dion en París: “Es increíble lo que ella ha superado”

Britney Spears aclaró que no fue ella quien publicó un mensaje en contra de Halsey por su video inspirado en “Lucky”

A la espera de su primer bebé, Justin y Hailey Bieber compartieron románticas imágenes en Instagram

TENDENCIAS

Mitos de la hepatitis C: cómo es la campaña de testeos gratuitos que se realizará en 30 hospitales

Mitos de la hepatitis C: cómo es la campaña de testeos gratuitos que se realizará en 30 hospitales

Licor de damiana, cómo tomar esta bebida diseñada para el placer

Por qué necesitamos crear un análisis para evaluar el sistema inmunológico

Cómo limpiar correctamente el teclado de una computadora y evitar que acumule polvo

Tres materiales peligrosos que nunca debes meter en tu freidora de aire