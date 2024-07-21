Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Rakow Czestochowa vs Qarabag por UEFA Champions League el 26 julio en el Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków: todos los detalles de la previa

Qarabağ are on the road to face Raków Częstochowa on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.

Por Redacción Deportes

Nuevo

infobae

Raków won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Flora 4-0 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After earning a 1-0 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 3-0 victors in the return match. Lukasz Zwolinski netted a brace to lead the scoring in the second leg.

Qarabağ won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Lincoln Red Imps 6-1 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After earning a 2-1 victory in the first leg, they ran out 4-0 victors in the return match at home. Four players were on the scoresheet in the second-leg win. They have three consecutive wins in all competitions.

The previous encounter between the teams saw Raków emerge victorious 3-0 in January.

Zwolinski leads Raków in European qualifying this season with two goals. With two goals, Redon Xhixha is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Qarabağ.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 15 games in all competitions. They have scored in every match since a Conference League meeting with Gent in February.

Hosts Raków won their only Champions League qualifying contest to date at home.

Qarabağ, meanwhile, won their only qualifying match away from Tofiq Bəhramov adına Respublika stadionu. FK Qarabag currently find themselves on a three-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Raków have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 10 and conceded two over that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had one first-half goal, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Qarabağ have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 16 and conceded four over that period, netting first in four of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

#Highlights

#headToHead

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Raków wins: 1

Draws: 0

Qarabağ wins: 0

#lastHeadToHead

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date: 13 January 2023

Competition:

Score: Raków 3 Qarabağ 0

#topScorers

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

Raków: Awaiting first competition goal

Qarabağ: Awaiting first competition goal

#formGuide

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

Raków: WWLWDW

Qarabağ: WWWLWW

#upNext

UP NEXT (Competition only):

Qarabağ v Raków Częstochowa, Champions League, 2 August

