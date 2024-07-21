KÍIKlaksviv vs Häcken por UEFA Champions League el 26 julio en el Við Djúpumýrar: todos los detalles de la previa

KÍ play host to Häcken on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Við Djúpumýrar.

KÍ won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Ferencváros 3-0 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After playing out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at home, they ran out 3-0 victors in the return match. Árni Frederiksberg led the team with two goals in the second leg. They are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions (W12 D1 L0).

Häcken won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating The New Saints 5-1 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After earning a 3-1 victory in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-0 victors in the return match. Ibrahim Sadiq and Momodou Sonko scored in the second-leg win.

Frederiksberg leads KÍ in European qualifying this season with two goals. With two goals, Sadiq is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Häcken.

The hosts have been racking up clean sheets of late, as they haven't conceded in their last 316 minutes of play in all competitions. B68 were the last team to score on the Faroe Islands side, netting in a June Meistaradeildin contest.

Hosts KÍ played out a draw in their only Champions League qualifying contest to date on home soil. KI Klaksvík are looking to extend a 10-match home unbeaten streak (W9 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Häcken's victory over The New Saints was their only qualifying contest away from Bravida Arena.

In their last six matches in all competitions, KÍ have won five and drawn one. They scored 10 and conceded two over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Häcken have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded seven over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

KÍ: WDWWWW

Häcken: LWWWWD

Häcken v KÍ, Champions League, 2 August

