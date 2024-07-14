Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
The New Saints vs Häcken por UEFA Champions League el 18 julio en el Park Hall Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

Seeking to bounce back from a first-leg defeat in the UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round, The New Saints host Häcken at Park Hall Stadium for the second leg on Tuesday.

Häcken won last week's opening leg 3-1 at Bravida Arena. Ibrahim Sadiq scored first for BK Häcken in the seventh minute. Mikkel Rygaard and Even Hovland also were on the scoresheet. Declan McManus scored The New Saints' lone goal in the 32nd minute.

McManus leads TNS in European qualifying this season with one goal. With one goal each, Even Hovland, Mikkel Rygaard, and Ibrahim Sadiq are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Häcken.

In their last six matches in all competitions, TNS have won five and lost one. They scored 23 and conceded six over that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. They had seven first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Häcken have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 16 and conceded six over that period, netting first in five of the six. They had eight goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

