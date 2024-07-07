Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Hesperange: resultado del 12 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Swift Hesperange saw a lead slip through their grasp in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Štadión Tehelné pole on Wednesday as 10-man Slovan Bratislava came back to earn a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Vladimír Weiss goal - making it 11 matches undefeated in all competitions for the visitors.

Weiss scored for Slovan Bratislava in the 25th minute.

Dominik Stolz was on target for the visitors.

Slovan Bratislava were dealt a blow when Juraj Kucka was shown a straight red card in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Stolz broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot, with the slotting his spot-kick home. But Swift failed to secure all three points and the Weiss leveller came three minutes later.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Swift Hesperange return to home soil with Slovan Bratislava on 19 July with their Champions League 1st qualifying round tie delicately poised after the opening clash ended with honours even.

IN THE GOALS:

Stolz and Weiss rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.