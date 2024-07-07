Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Häcken vs The New Saints por UEFA Champions League el 12 julio en el Bravida Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

The New Saints are on the road to face Häcken on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Bravida Arena. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

The New Saints are on the road to face Häcken on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Bravida Arena. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Häcken have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded five over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. TNS have won each of their last six. They scored 29 and conceded four in that stretch, netting first in five of the six. They had 10 goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueHäckenThe New SaintsUEFA Champions LeagueBravida Arenaopta

DEPORTES

Uruguay y Brasil disputan un clásico en busca del último boleto a las semifinales de la Copa América

Uruguay y Brasil disputan un clásico en busca del último boleto a las semifinales de la Copa América

James Rodríguez volvió a brillar en la Copa América y estallaron los memes tras su show en el 5-0 de Colombia ante Panamá

Una figura de Francia reveló que la derrota por penales contra Argentina en el Mundial los ayudó en la Eurocopa ante Portugal: “Aprendimos mucho”

Tragedia en el Tour de Austria: un ciclista falleció tras una caída en plena competencia

En el inicio de la era Contepomi, Los Pumas perdieron ante Francia en Mendoza

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así fue el espectacular show de Justin Bieber en una boda de multimillonarios herederos en la India

Así fue el espectacular show de Justin Bieber en una boda de multimillonarios herederos en la India

Murió a los 73 años Judy Belushi-Pisano, actriz y viuda de John Belushi

El emotivo saludo de Arnold Schwarzenegger a Sylvester Stallone por sus 78 años

A 30 años de “Forrest Gump”: quiénes son las personas de la vida real que inspiraron la película

La investigación sobre la muerte de Matthew Perry apunta a una posible red de drogas en Hollywood

TENDENCIAS

Receta de Crème Brûlée, rápida y fácil

Receta de Crème Brûlée, rápida y fácil

¿Es seguro dejar Alexa conectada todo el tiempo? Esto es lo que necesitas saber

¿Cuál es la relación entre tener herpes zóster y varicela?

Destinos foodies: cuáles son los 6 mejores destinos del mundo para los amantes de la gastronomía

Crean aire acondicionado con modo menopausia e inteligencia artificial