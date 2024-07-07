Häcken vs The New Saints por UEFA Champions League el 12 julio en el Bravida Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

The New Saints are on the road to face Häcken on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round clash at Bravida Arena. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Häcken have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 13 and conceded five over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. TNS have won each of their last six. They scored 29 and conceded four in that stretch, netting first in five of the six. They had 10 goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.