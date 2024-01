La nueva cita de Djokovic con los récords en el Abierto de Australia: ¿qué conseguirá si vuelve a ganarlo?

"It's no secret..." 🤫



Novak Djokovic is eyeing up a 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒏 𝑺𝒍𝒂𝒎 in 2024 🥇👀@DjokerNole | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/5KvCquzm3q