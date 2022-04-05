Colombian film 'Amparo' already has a release date in cinemas after its successful stint at Ficci and Cannes

Europe has already enjoyed the film 'Amparo' and now is the time for Colombia, that success achieved in countries such as France and Spain, to finish catapulting the film into national cinemas, as the release date has already been set throughout the territory.

This film tells the drama of a mother when she realizes that her son was compulsorily recruited into the Army, a constant with thousands of young people in the late 90s in cities such as Medellín given the intensity of the war; but the case of Amparo has an additional mitigation, which is that Elias was assigned to serve in a battalion located in a conflict zone.

The story, starring actress Sandra Melissa Torres, will be released in the country's cinemas from 28 April after a successful visit to the Cannes Film Festival (France) and the San Sebastian Film Festival, which took place from 17 to 25 September 2021.

It was even screened at the most recent edition of the Cartagena International Film Festival, -Ficci-, being the first time it had been broadcast in the country. There it was very well received by critics, as well as other titles such as 'El Beat' (which highlights the life and deeds of Benkos Biohó) and 'The silence of the seeds' (made in La Guajira).

Amparo, the film that stepped strong at the Critics' Week in Cannes

This film, the first one directed by Simón Mesa Soto, was one of the outstanding films in the international debut films; even, the filmmaker Paisa indicated in June last year that the participation of his work was a reward after five years of working on it. “It was an extensive process, one of great happiness, but also of hard work, mistakes and sacrifices that are building you as a filmmaker and as a human being,” he said. In that Critics' Week, it is worth remembering, Sandra Torres won the award for Best Actress.

It is worth mentioning that the cast of 'Amparo' is made up of Diego Alejandro Tobón (Elias), Luciana Gallego (Karen), John Jairo Montoya (Victor), and Adriana Vergara (Lucia), who also recreate the struggle of the mother who goes to every possible opportunity to get her son back alive.

That is why he contacts a man on the black market who can 'provide' him with a military notebook for the young man. All this happens over the course of a day, time Amparo has against him to prevent Elijah from being taken to a 'red zone'. There, the mother shows - as does the spectator - several problems that surround the Army, such as corruption and hidden interests that are managed around the recruitment of adolescents.

Finally, 'Amparo', in addition to its participation in Ficci, Cannes and San Sebastián, was awarded internationally, such as the Prix Fondation Louis Roederer of the Révélation de la Semaine de la Critique of the French festival; the International Critics' Jury Prize at the Lima Film Festival; the Best Actress Award at the Ibero-American Competition of the Punta del Este International Film Festival and the Silver Hugo of the New Directors Competition of the Chicago International Film Festival.

