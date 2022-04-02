Gianluca Lapadula was not considered at Benevento vs Pisa, despite being called up

Gianluca Lapadula was once again ruled out for a Benevento match in Serie B. The team led by Fabio Caserta faces Pisa for matchday 32 and the Peruvian is not part of the players available for the commitment. However, there is still no clear reason for his absence, although it is possible that the reason was given in Peru 2-0 Paraguay for South American Qualifiers.

Recall that 'Bambino' was injured from the duel against the 'albirroja', where he was the author of the first goal of the match. The 33-year-old footballer left 87 minutes after the vital commitment and Alex Valera entered his replacement. He was not seen any annoying gestures during the match, but at the time of the celebration at the National Stadium, his right foot could be seen bandaged and with ice inside, so he probably suffered a blow or a twist.

However, the striker was summoned by the Italian strategist this Friday, April 1, when the list of players for this new date of Serie B was published. At the moment there is no official medical part of the club nor have they spoken about the absence of 'Lapagol'. It is expected in the next few hours the main reason may be known.

Benevento fights at the top of Italy's second division and is looking to move up this season. Pisa is a direct rival and if they win a victory they would be one point away from third place and two points behind the leader Cremonese. However, the team of 'the witches' has one less match and there it can reach the pointer if some results are given in its favor.

GIANLUCA LAPADULA IN PLAYOFFS

Let us remember that Gianluca Lapadula is the starting striker of the 'blanquirroja'. In the last South American Qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he played 13 matches out of 18 that were played. He contributed with two goals to Bolivia, Venezuela and Paraguay. In addition, he provided an assist against Ecuador in Quito, in the match that made him the undisputed starter of the 'Blanquirroja'.This was his first qualifying process and he made his debut against Paraguay in Santiago.

GIANLUCA LAPADULA IS FLATTERED BY ITALIAN MEDIA

The Peruvian national team secured the repechage position towards Qatar 2022 and part of this achievement of the 'bicolor' is by Gianluca Lapadula, who scored a goal for 'Albirroja' and was recently praised by 'La Gazzetta dello Sport'.

The important Italian media wrote an article in which they regretted what the Italian national team missed by letting go of the 32-year-old footballer. “Peru, Lapadula fever: “This is what Italy has lost, if it does not score it puts the 'hue... 'on each ball”, they pointed out in the headline.

GOAL AGAINST PARAGUAY ON THE LAST DATE

Gianluca Lapadula was in charge of opening the scoreboard at the National Stadium and giving peace of mind to the Peruvian fans, who were expecting a victory against Paraguay to secure fifth place in the standings of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The goal came before five minutes of the match and was shouted by a full colossus. Christian Cueva was in charge of providing a fabulous assistance that left 'Bambino' in front of the goalkeeper 'albirrojo'.

