Rodolfo Hernández responded to Gustavo Petro's pension proposal: “That money must be respected”

Once the legislative elections in Colombia have ended and the candidates for the presidency of the three coalitions were defined, the country will now live another electoral race in which the next president of the republic will be defined. One of the strongest arrivals and who demonstrated it at the polls was the candidate for the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, who also became the center of criticism from his opponents and some of his proposals have generated all kinds of comments.

One of these was his proposal to change the current model of the pension system in Colombia, which he mentioned in the most recent debate held by Semana and El Tiempo. “The pension bonus, which consists of 500 thousand pesos per month for 3 million people, is worth 18 billion pesos. The silver is there, it is necessary to change its distribution. The reform of the pension system consists of a system of pillars, proposed by the World Bank.”

Faced with this, presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández, was not silent and referred to Gustavo Petro's proposal. He assured that all Colombians deserved to receive the money they have saved for years during their working lives and that these should be respected.

This may interest you: “It's an expropriation”: President Duque referred to Gustavo Petro's pension proposal

“Everyone who has acquired rights must respect them, that those who are in pension formation must look at how long-term economic stability is implemented, because that is not just saying what we are going to pension and we are going to do, and continue to count privileges,” the presidential candidate said in an interview with Blu Radio.

Hernandez also took the opportunity to publicize his proposal for pensions in Colombia. He stated that it is necessary to create a long-term system, with a projection of 50 years. This is so that citizens are not affected and their savings can be delivered.

“There is a mess that is going to form and that is that it will be solved (the proposed pension system). And being serious, as I am, I have to look at how it will be solved,” said Rodolfo Hernández, who was recently at the Vatican and had a meeting with Pope Francis. The businessman added that, “It doesn't matter that I am no longer in government, but it is the long-term projection that will allow many people not to lose their money, that's what is worth.”

You can also read: First presidential debate: these are the proposals of Ingrid Betancourt, Gustavo Petro and Fico

The proposal of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro generated so many comments that even President Ivan Duque himself referred to this. The president assured that it is a strategy that aims to convert people's pension money into “pocket money” to finance other proposals he has announced during his election campaign.

“It seems serious to me that claims are being made with lies. Talking about taking those resources away from the funds is an expropriation. That is simply a playpen as we have seen in other Latin American countries to take away people's savings and turn that money into their pockets,” said President Iván Duque.

DON'T STOP READING: