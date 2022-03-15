MasterChef Celebrity: Coffee, the key ingredient in elimination challenge and Chicho surprised by his skill

Returning to the challenge before the elimination match, which consisted of going through several phases to get up to the balcony where there were only 4 spots, there were surprises.

The first to arrive was Tatán Mejía, who was considered to be 'the fastest in the kitchen'; while in second place, Jair Romero arrived. Later, Manuela joined and Chicho generated surprise in the middle of the challenge.

Both his other rivals and the celebrities on the balcony were amazed to see that the comedian took the last spot on the balcony, sentencing Natalia, Tostao, Aco Pérez, Christina Campuzano, Lady Noriega and Pamela to the elimination challenge. Claudia Bahamón then spoke about some properties of Colombian coffee, predicting what would be the main ingredient of the next elimination test.

Precisely, this was the central food of the dish that the convicted were supposed to make, and after that, each one opened the mystery box to know if they should make a dish of sweet or salt. The first to open it was Ramiro Meneses (who had little left to win in the previous challenge), and it came out 'sweet', a fact that was, in some way, celebrated by him considering the ease of making desserts with that food.

Natalia, Pamela and Aco met the same fate, while Lady got 'salt', which she didn't see as a problem; on the contrary, she already knew what to prepare: a dish inspired by her husband. Christina Campuzano had to make a savory dish and Tostao, who was hoping to make a sweet dish, had to make a salt dish.

So the celebrities had 60 minutes to make their best dishes with coffee. Tostao was one of the ones with the highest concentration, so much so that Jair highlighted his easy adaptation to the challenge. “He's on the right track,” said the actor known for playing 'Joe' Arroyo in the series dedicated to his life.

Later, with the time served and the dishes finished, the first to pass was Ramiro, who presented a pole with a heavy load of coffee, and the juries did not hesitate to congratulate him although they had an essential qualm: Nicolás de Zubiria said he was “powerful”, but Rausch mentioned that he was missing more biscuit to the prepared cream.

On Lady Noriega's side, he presented a pig osso buco which he called 'Amoruco'. Christopher Carpentier said that the dish was good in taste, but he gave several tips to the actress about cooking and stiffness of meat. “There is no bad cut but bad cooking,” said the Chilean.

Pamela surprised both her rivals and those on the balcony: her 'Pulpable de Café', an octopus-shaped churro was presented by the comedian to the chefs. To his creativity, he added the filling of coffee custard that the animal had, adding that it was an explosion of flavors and textures due to the crispness of the cover.

Interestingly, Isabella applauded Pamela's performance even though in previous days she had questioned her about her performance in the kitchen. In fact, alone with the cameras, the Venezuelan actress said about the paisa that she does not have the agility or mental capacity to process a challenge like this, so quickly.”

