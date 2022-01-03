Villarreal 5 - Levante 0:Villarreal run riot, scoring 5 without reply at the Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal suffered an away loss to Villarreal on Monday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Real Sociedad away (3-1), the other to Rayo Vallecano at home (2-0). Levante lost 4-3 in the last match they played against Valencia. After today's result, Villarreal are in 9th place on the table and has 28 points while Levante sit in 20th with 8 points after 19 matches.

Villarreal started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Boulaye Dia opening the rout in the 8th minute. The Yellow Submarine looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Pau Torres in the 13th minute to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Gerard Moreno made it 3-0, 37 minutes in, finishing the first half 3-0.

Villarreal continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Manu Trigueros finding the net, at 74 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Gerard Moreno, at 79 minutes to make it 5-0.

For Villarreal, Alberto Moreno, Yeremi Pino, Nicolas Jackson, Daniel Raba and Carlos Adriano, came on for Moi Gomez, Samuel Chukwueze, Boulaye Dia, Gerard Moreno and Manu Trigueros. Levante replaced Mickael Malsa, Pablo Martinez, Enric Franquesa, Dani Gomez and Rober Pier with Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Carlos Clerc, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian and Enis Bardhi.

There were bookings for Serge Aurier, Vicente Iborra and Manu Trigueros from Villarreal, and Enis Bardhi and Carlos Clerc, for Levante.

Levante and Villarreal will next play at home to Mallorca and Atletico Madrid respectively.