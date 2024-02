Doha 2024: la mejor versión de China emergió antes de París en el Mundial que entregó boletos olímpicos en todas sus disciplinas

Shock in athletics: Kelvin Kiptum, owner of the world record in marathon, has died

The 24-year-old Kenyan died in a car accident with his coach, Gervais Hakizimana. On October 8 of last year, he had set the world record by winning in Chicago with a time of 2h 00:35 and many imagined him as the man who could run under two hours for the first time in history.