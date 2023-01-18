Paris 2024 launched hospitality packages to access a VIP Olympic experience

The Olympic experience in the City of Lights doesn’t want to be just another one for fans. Since yesterday, a platform has been available to buy customizable luxury packages, which allows you to combine a trip through the majestic French city with the possibility of seeing the best athletes on the planet.

The packages include, of course, guaranteed tickets for sports days and a wide range of facilities such as hotels, transport and activities in competition venues and around Paris. This option appears to be a more expensive alternative to the one already available since December 1, since buyers access a comprehensive logistics service for their stay in Paris.

Let’s look at some examples: a three-star package for two nights, with a hotel stay in the La Défense area, free public transport and tickets for boxing and golf costs 1,490 euros; while a more luxurious option with a five-star hotel for six nights, transfer to and from the airport, a card to access the main tourist attractions, private transport and tickets for the opening ceremony, fencing, archery, judo, horseback riding and beach volleyball costs 23,660 euros.

For those who want to see a particular sport or prefer to choose which competitions they attend, there are also VIP ticket options. For example, a hospitality ticket to see the women’s all-around final of artistic gymnastics costs 1300 euros, while being able to watch a night session of the final athletics at the Stade de France can go up to 6000 euros. These types of tickets ensure excellent locations and include food from renowned chefs and champagne, wine, beer and various beverages for the three hours.

To access this product similar to those sold by FIFA for its World Cups, but never before offered at the Olympic Games, Paris 2024 announced yesterday its alliance with On Location, the official and exclusive provider of these hospitality packages. They are available by accessing a virtual platform, where there is detailed information on different options and prices.

Paul Caine, president of On Location, explained: “We believe that attending the Olympic Games should be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and, together with Paris 2024 and the IOC, we have worked to develop a recently elevated and innovative hospitality offer that guarantees tickets to attend the sport of their choice. We have something for everything your hearts desire. We couldn’t be more excited to bring unforgettable hospitality experiences for fans and their loved ones to the City of Light”.