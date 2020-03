A wanted poster offering $15 million dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen after being released by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as Maduro and more than a dozen other top Venezuelan officials were indicted by the U.S. Justice Department on charges of "narco-terrorism" in Washington, U.S. March 26, 2020. DEA/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.