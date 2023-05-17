American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|11
|.744
|_
|Baltimore
|27
|15
|.643
|4½
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|7½
|New York
|25
|19
|.568
|7½
|Boston
|23
|20
|.535
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|19
|.548
|_
|Cleveland
|19
|21
|.475
|3
|Detroit
|19
|21
|.475
|3
|Chicago
|14
|28
|.333
|9
|Kansas City
|12
|31
|.279
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|Houston
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Los Angeles
|22
|21
|.512
|4
|Seattle
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|Oakland
|9
|34
|.209
|17
___
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4
Seattle 10, Boston 1
Atlanta 12, Texas 0
Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 5, Oakland 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Battenfield 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.