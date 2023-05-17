Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

17 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 11 .744 _
Baltimore 27 15 .643
Toronto 24 18 .571
New York 25 19 .568
Boston 23 20 .535 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 19 .548 _
Cleveland 19 21 .475 3
Detroit 19 21 .475 3
Chicago 14 28 .333 9
Kansas City 12 31 .279 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 25 16 .610 _
Houston 22 19 .537 3
Los Angeles 22 21 .512 4
Seattle 21 21 .500
Oakland 9 34 .209 17

___

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4

Seattle 10, Boston 1

Atlanta 12, Texas 0

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

