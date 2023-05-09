Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Monday's Major League Linescores

9 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 003 101 010 6 13 1
Cleveland 100 100 000 2 6 0

Wentz, Vest (6), Foley (7), Shreve (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Bibee, Sandlin (4), Morgan (6), De Los Santos (7), Curry (8) and Zunino. W_Wentz 1-3. L_Bibee 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Ibáñez (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (4).

___

Tampa Bay 010 000 101 3 7 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0 7 0

McClanahan, Poche (7), Kelly (8), Adam (9) and Mejía; Gibson, Baker (7), Akin (8) and McCann. W_McClanahan 7-0. L_Gibson 4-2. Sv_Adam (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (7), Raley (8).

___

Oakland 000 002 000 2 10 0
New York 000 023 20x 7 9 0

Sears, Pruitt (6), Long (8) and Langeliers; Cortes, Marinaccio (6), Hamilton (7), N.Ramirez (8) and Trevino. W_Marinaccio 2-1. L_Sears 0-3. HRs_New York, O.Cabrera (2), Torres (5), LeMahieu (4), Hicks (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 000 000 000 0 4 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 20x 2 7 0

Freeland, Bard (8) and E.Díaz; Keller, and Hedges. W_Keller 4-1. L_Freeland 3-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, R.Castro (4).

