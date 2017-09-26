La fundación 'Butterfly', dedicada a combatir los desórdenes alimentarios y problemas de autoestima, junto a la universidad de Macquarie publicaron un estudio en el que participaron 350 australianas entre 18 y 25 años, para advertir "que el uso de Instagram de la mujer durante 30 minutos puede llegar a provocar el odio al cuerpo".
Bajo el hashtag #Fitspo -la unión de fit e inspiración- explicaron que cuantas más publicaciones de mujeres con cuerpos delgados y tonificados ven, menos felices son y más inseguras con su propia figura.
Top models como Kendall Jenner, Gigi y Bella Hadid reciben a diario comentarios positivos y negativos e infinitos 'likes' por la constante exposición de su cuerpo en ropa interior, bikini y diseños ajustados.
Varias cuentas 'curvy' de Instagram poco a poco se van instalando en la red social en las que publican a diario, además de sus fotos, el esfuerzo de sus seguidoras que envían la evolución de su figura y el orgullo de lucirlo.
Ashley Graham
Tras su aparición en el desfile de Michael Kors, Ashley Graham se convirtió en la modelo curvy del momento. Realizó producciones en ropa interior y es una de las más solicitadas para las pasarelas internacionales.
Es activista del movimiento en Instagram a través del hashtag #BodyPositive y autora del libro 'A new model', que promueve el ejercicio diario, una alimentación saludable, el autoestima y la actitud sexy.
Clémentine Desseaux y Charli Howard de 'All Woman Project'
Yeah I am looking at YOU! YOU that dictate what we wear, what size we have to fit in and what color our skin should be. YOU that claim working with Women when YOU only work against them. YOU who's created generations of insecure Women… YOU are over now! The @allwomanproject has arrived, move over ! 🤛🏼 #takebackthebeach #iamallwoman #power #bodypositive #beauty #selflove #women
La modelo francesa Clémentine Desseaux (75 k) y la británica Charli Howard (100 k) son las creadoras de 'All Woman Project', una cuenta con 48 mil seguidores donde publican frases motivadoras, videos y fotos de mujeres con cuerpos reales.
En sus cuentas personales, suben fotos de sus looks, campañas sin ningún perjuicio, mostrándose en bikini y ropa interior, lejos de sentir inseguridad por su figura. Los comentarios que reciben son alentadores.
Kenzie Brenna
DO YOU SEE THIS GIRL RIGHT HERE?! Last summer I messaged @bodyposipanda, @scarrednotscared and @nourishandeat in this group chat we had and I told them I was upset cause I wanted to wear this crop top I bought but I was too scared to wear it. They all gently told me that it's OK to not be ready to do stuff and if it's going to make you MORE uncomfortable than comfortable then don't do it, so I didn't. I wish I could have at the time but my heart wasn't ready. NOW???????? THO?????? I've worn that crop top TWICE this summer and now I'm gonna be rocking a @curvykate BIKINI. GUYS. Are you freakin kidding meeeeee!!! 🚫 THIS GIRL RIGHT HERE USED TO NOT BE ABLE TO 🚫 1. Leave the house 2. Look at her face the in the mirror 3. She didn't even own a full length mirror till 26 years old 4. Wear t shirts comfortably 5. Had to work out fully clothed and covered, including yoga classes 6. Have a panic attack when someone wanted to touch her 7. Not eat in front of certain ppl 8. Hurt herself 9. Book surgery consults and cancel immediately afterwards 10. Basically hide and hope no one found her And now????????? She's my BEST FRIEND. And wearing a bikini!!!!!!! BIKINI. GUYS. A. BIKINI. WHAT IS THIS LIFE 😍😍😍😍 Things take time!!!!! Give yourself the space you would your best friend!!!! Treat your body and mind good 💖 #mybodymybff #curvykate #imsohappy #recoveryisworthit #selflove #thisisthebestfeelingintheworld #mybikinibody #bikinibodies
La canadiense Kenzie Brenna, con más de 200.000 seguidores en Instagram, es youtuber, actriz y escritora, consolidándose como la 'gurú' de la autoaceptación. Fue la impulsora en el 2016 de #CelluliteSaturday que rápidamente se hizo viral y en Argentina fue #CelulitisSabado.
I realized as I was picking out a picture to post that I subconsciously was looking for the picture that made me look the smallest. Then I realized haha I'm not a small person (even tho that's cool too) and I don't need to be small in order to be valued in the world and why is it that women always have to appear smaller to be worthy? Why am I always trying to erase myself? Erase my legs, erase the lines on my face, erase my stomach, erase any part of me that might make someone notice that "I'm not perfect." But then u hop off that horse because you realize that perfection is a myth anchored into my consumerism, I'll consume forever trying to achieve something that doesn't exist and challenging fatphobia is cool cause you don't need to erase a single part of yourself in order to be dope. I can take up space. I can take up space. I can take up space. I can take up space. So I chose the picture which challenged my phobia because bodies SHOULDNT ignite fear. Bodies shouldn't be feared. Bodies should be FEARLESS because they're fucking amazing. #lovingmyselfwashardtoday #doingitanyways #andiloveyoutoo #selflovebootcamp #anxiousbutcourageous
Hoy ella en su red social pública orgullosa su fotos frente al espejo de su cuerpo con estrías, celulitis y várices, con mensajes alentadores para quienes no acepten su figura.
Elena Devesa y Rebeca Gómez Polo de 'Weloversize'
Las españolas Elena Devesa y Rebeca Gómez Polo, periodistas e impulsoras del #BodyPositiv, son las creadoras de la cuenta 'Weloversize' dedicada a mujeres 'plus size', en la que publican recomendaciones de locales de ropa, fotos de mujeres que les envían material y de ellas mismas.
En qué momento Madrid se comió la primavera? Las cazadoras vaqueras han pasado a ser esa prenda que en la capital te puedes poner un par de días al año y eso hace que las ansíe todavía más 😰 qué ganas de norte, mamma mía! ❤️ (soy de Pontevedra, que creo que muchos no lo sabéis y antes de que me digáis cómo es realmente el norte… Galicia calidade 🌺😻) (que sí, que ya sé que justo hoy en Galicia hace calor, pero amigas queridas, no me vais a comparar…)
