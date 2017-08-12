|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
Un mensaje de amor en Instagram dio vuelta al mundo, no por la foto sino por el contenido que invita a reflexionar acerca de los cánones de belleza que impone la sociedad actual.
Robbie Tripp, un joven de San Francisco, EEUU, conquistó además del corazón de su novia Sarah, el de miles de usuarios de la red social, que compartieron su mensaje y rápidamente se volvió viral.
En la foto que compartió es mucho más que una declaración de amor a la voluptuosa figura de su mujer, va mucho más allá, es una invitación a sus seguidores a intentar romper con el estereotipo de belleza de mujer que existe.
El contenido se dirige a ambos sexos, aunque dedica más líneas a las mujeres, a quienes pide que se quieran como son, independientemente de su cuerpo. "Chicas, no se engañen a si mismas pensando que deben encajar en un determinado molde para sentirse queridas y apreciadas. Hay un tipo al que le vas a gustar exactamente por lo que sos", dicta el mensaje.
También, se dirige a la audiencia masculina, "Hombres vuelvan a pensar lo que la sociedad les ha dicho que deben desear, una mujer de verdad no es una estrella porno, ni una actriz de Holywood, ni modelo de bikinis".
Sus mensajes fueron tan contundentes y causaron tal impacto, que los medios locales de San Francisco y la gente, no tardaron en volverlo viral al rededor del mundo.
La carta completa:
"Amo a esta mujer y su cuerpo con curvas. Cuando era adolescente, mis amigos se metían conmigo por mi atracción hacia las chicas anchas, aquellas que eran más bajitas y con curvas, chicas a las que tu amigo se referiría como "rechonchas", incluso, "gordas". Entonces, cuando me convertí en un hombre y comencé a educarme en asuntos como el feminismo y sobre como los medios marginan a las mujeres al representar estándares de belleza limitados y específicos (delgada, alta, estilizada) me di cuenta de cuantos hombres se han creído esa mentira. Para mí, no hay nada más sexy que la mujer de aquí al lado: muslos gruesos, culo grande, un flotador, etc. Su forma y tamaño no aparecerán en la portada del Cosmopolitan pero es el que aparece en mi vida y mi corazón. No hay nada más sexy para mí que una mujer con curvas y confianza en sí mima. Esta preciosa chica con la que me casé llena cada pulgada de sus vaqueros y sigue siendo la más guapa de la habitación. Hombres, vuelvan a pensar lo que la sociedad les dijo que deben desear. Una mujer de verdad no es una estrella del porno, un maniquí de bikinis o un personaje de película. Ella es real. Ella tiene unas preciosas estrías en sus caderas y pequeños hoyuelos en su trasero. Chicas, no se engañen a ustedes mismas pensando que deben encajar en un determinado molde para sentirse queridas y apreciadas. Hay un tipo ahí fuera al que le vas a gustar por exactamente lo que tú eres, alguien que te querrá como yo quiero a mi Sarah"
En respuesta a la publicación con más de 36 mil likes y más de 20 mil comentarios, Sarah se defendió de las agresiones que obtuvo en el pasado, de las personas que la trataban de gorda y se reían de ella y agradeció la vida que está llevando junto con su marido Robbie.
