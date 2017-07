KDR01. Kandahar (Afghanistan), 22/07/2017.- Afghan Police search people on a highway leading to Shah Wali Khan district, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 22 July 2017. According to reports around 70 Afghan villagers were kidnapped on 21 July, allegedly by Taliban militants from a highway near Shah Wali Khan district, of which seven were reportedly killed. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/MUHAMMAD SADIQ