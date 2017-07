I am shocked and saddened to awake to the news that John Heard passed away last night. He is amazing in our film @lastrampagefilm I stayed late just to watch him work with his friend @bruce.davison. They are so great in our movie together. Such a gifted actor! I am so grateful I had the opportunity to watch, work, and spend time with him. This is tragic news. My thoughts and prayers to his family! R.I.P. John Heard. Blessed to have worked with you, sir.

A post shared by Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@ripfighter) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:14am PDT