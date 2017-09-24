El culturista estadounidense Craig Golias es conocido dentro del ambiente como "Goliath", producto del tamaño de su cuerpo, el cual lo convirtió en uno de los más grandes del mundo, incluso más que el recientemente fallecido Rich Piana, del cual era muy amigo.

El deportista,que pesa cerca de 160 kilos y mide 1,91 metros, cautivó con su notable físico a millones de personas a través de las redes sociales. En Instagram posee más de 187 mil seguidores.

There is only a very few names of super freaks in the industry these days and we just lost 2 of them back to back. I won't even lie. It's affected me greatly. I would talk to rich all the time and he motivated me to want to set new goals and push my body to the limit! He himself said hit 350 Craig! You can do it! And it was true motivation hearing it from one a the biggest names in the industry. I won't let these guys down! This peak check is for you guys up there in heaven with my little princess lexie! Give her a kiss for me guys! SNAPCHAT 👻👻👻CRAIGGOLIAS #fuckskinnygethuge #craiggolias #lvac #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #huge #massive #shredded #fitfam #fitspo #fitness #fit #gym #train #instalove #instafit #instagood #instasize #train #motivation #vegas #gains #bikini #physique #snapchat #peakcheck

El estadounidense de 32 años se insertó en el mundo de las pesas a los 20 con la idea de ganar tamaño y ser "enorme" como los culturistas que "veía en las revistas", detalló. Por ese motivo comenzó a levantar pesas y comer varias comidas al día.

Orgulloso de sus cambios físicos, Golias mezcla fotos actuales: "De 68 kilos a 160! Cualquier cosa es posible si crees! ¡Pon una meta. Crea un deseo y lógralo. El resto es historia! Sólo tú puedes determinar tu destino!", exclamó en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una llamativa foto

Dentro del mundo del fisicoculturismo "Goliath" se quedó con el primer puesto del NPC Junior de California y el Figure Contest del 2007. En 2010 consiguió el segundo lugar en los NPC de Los Ángels.

Su mayor sueño después de conseguir la masa corporal deseada es poder recibir dinero por hacer lo que le gusta: "Vivo para entrenar y construir un físico privilegiado y si pudiera hacerlo para ganarme la vida, sería increíble".

"Los que me dicen  que por ser tan grande estoy cerca de la muerte, es en realidad un cumplido. He sido revisado y todo es saludable en mi tamaño. Yo podría ser un poco lento, pero vale la pena ser capaz de perseguir sueños y lograr los objetivos", detalló el culturista quien es muy criticado por algunos fanáticos que sospechan de un posible consumo de esteroides.

Craig reveló que sus tres principales fuentes de alimentación son los batidos, el arroz blanco y cualquier tipo de carne. Además señaló que los días en los que hace ejercicios para el pecho son los más divertidos y que sólo hace cardio cuando está a dieta, "lo odio", reconoció al respecto de los ejercicios para quemar calorías.

I find it unreal how people will attack other people because of the way they want to look. If you don't like the way someone looks simply look away, by you saying "gross" or "roids" your just implying that your jealous because you don't have the ambition or mindset to reach the goals you desire. So other than hating on someone try complimenting them! This fitness path we chose isn't easy! Actually it's one a the hardest things a human can do! It's a 24/7 job! I appreciate all the support you guys give me on my road to 350 which I hit! Peak checks to you all that followed my journey and kept me on my feet!!! Honestly it helped me push harder! SNAPCHAT 👻👻👻CRAIGGOLIAS #fuckskinnygethuge #craiggolias #lvac #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #huge #massive #shredded #fitfam #fitspo #fitness #fit #gym #train #instalove #instafit #instagood #instasize #train #motivation #vegas #gains #bikini #physique #snapchat #peakcheck

