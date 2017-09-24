There is only a very few names of super freaks in the industry these days and we just lost 2 of them back to back. I won't even lie. It's affected me greatly. I would talk to rich all the time and he motivated me to want to set new goals and push my body to the limit! He himself said hit 350 Craig! You can do it! And it was true motivation hearing it from one a the biggest names in the industry. I won't let these guys down! This peak check is for you guys up there in heaven with my little princess lexie! Give her a kiss for me guys! SNAPCHAT 👻👻👻CRAIGGOLIAS #fuckskinnygethuge #craiggolias #lvac #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #huge #massive #shredded #fitfam #fitspo #fitness #fit #gym #train #instalove #instafit #instagood #instasize #train #motivation #vegas #gains #bikini #physique #snapchat #peakcheck

