El culturista estadounidense Craig Golias es conocido dentro del ambiente como "Goliath", producto del tamaño de su cuerpo, el cual lo convirtió en uno de los más grandes del mundo, incluso más que el recientemente fallecido Rich Piana, del cual era muy amigo.
El deportista,que pesa cerca de 160 kilos y mide 1,91 metros, cautivó con su notable físico a millones de personas a través de las redes sociales. En Instagram posee más de 187 mil seguidores.
El estadounidense de 32 años se insertó en el mundo de las pesas a los 20 con la idea de ganar tamaño y ser "enorme" como los culturistas que "veía en las revistas", detalló. Por ese motivo comenzó a levantar pesas y comer varias comidas al día.
Orgulloso de sus cambios físicos, Golias mezcla fotos actuales: "De 68 kilos a 160! Cualquier cosa es posible si crees! ¡Pon una meta. Crea un deseo y lógralo. El resto es historia! Sólo tú puedes determinar tu destino!", exclamó en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una llamativa foto
Dentro del mundo del fisicoculturismo "Goliath" se quedó con el primer puesto del NPC Junior de California y el Figure Contest del 2007. En 2010 consiguió el segundo lugar en los NPC de Los Ángels.
Su mayor sueño después de conseguir la masa corporal deseada es poder recibir dinero por hacer lo que le gusta: "Vivo para entrenar y construir un físico privilegiado y si pudiera hacerlo para ganarme la vida, sería increíble".
"Los que me dicen que por ser tan grande estoy cerca de la muerte, es en realidad un cumplido. He sido revisado y todo es saludable en mi tamaño. Yo podría ser un poco lento, pero vale la pena ser capaz de perseguir sueños y lograr los objetivos", detalló el culturista quien es muy criticado por algunos fanáticos que sospechan de un posible consumo de esteroides.
Craig reveló que sus tres principales fuentes de alimentación son los batidos, el arroz blanco y cualquier tipo de carne. Además señaló que los días en los que hace ejercicios para el pecho son los más divertidos y que sólo hace cardio cuando está a dieta, "lo odio", reconoció al respecto de los ejercicios para quemar calorías.
