El mundo del fisicoculturismo se encuentra en shock, luego de que se conociera la muerte de Dallas McCarver, uno de los máximos exponentes de la disciplina. La noticia fue confirmada por su novia Dana Brooke, estreella de la WWE. McCarver fue hallado por un amigo inconsciente en su vivienda de Florida y fue trasladado de urgencia a un hospital donde intentaron revivirlo sin suerte. Fue declarado muerto horas después.
Brooke explicó que horas antes de su muerte habían hablado por teléfono y que McCarver le comentó que iba a prepararse la cena. "Te amo. Adiós", fueron sus últimas palabras. Si bien en unos primeros instantes se creyó que se trataba de un suicidio, las pericias preliminares señalan que el deportista murió como causa de un atragantamiento con comida. "La hipótesis de asfixia por comida es la más probable", señaló una fuente policial, quien descartó otras posibles causas.
McCarver irrumpió en la vida del culturismo a los 21 años. Rápidamente comenzó a hacerse notar y ganar competencias. En 2016 terminó en octavo puesto en la reconocido y prestigioso torneo Mr. Olympia. Brooke, su novia, no sale de su asombro y conmoción. "Era una de las personas más genuinas que conocí en mi vida", dijo la mujer visiblemente triste.
"El 22 de agosto el Señor recibió a otro ángel, quien era mi vida. Mi Dallas, el único que me entendía. Puedo hablar en nombre de la familia que el amor y el apoyo que nos dan es sobrecogedor", escribió como tributo la mujer en su cuenta de Instagram. En esa misma red social, McCarver publicó ayer un video en el que se lo veía entrenando y en plena forma. La última grabación del gran deportista haciendo lo que más amaba: levantar pesas y moldear su cuerpo.
Could’ve been a little slower and better under control wth these 160s today… but sometimes you’ve just got to let the intensity flow. Great chest day with @josh_lenartowicz in @project_flex_fl #DragonsLair ! That damn @redcon1official #Silencer had me sweating like a whore in church boy! Whew!!!! #HotAsHell #LoveIt #DoTheHardSfuff #bigcountry #dallasmccarver #outgrowyourego #redcon1
❤️So here it goes, I’ll try & be short– aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family– the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me “just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)” he would tell everyone the same — just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn’t see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met– my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I’d say it!! We had it all figured out – new WWE superstar “Big country” & “country strong” mixed tag team!!! — you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE — like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver — I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel– STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started — and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong
McCarver, quien era conocido bajo el seudónimo Big Country (Gran País), en homenaje a su amado Estados Unidos, era un admirador de Arnold Schwarzenegger, cuyos videos eran frecuentes en sus perfiles sociales.
