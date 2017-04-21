Sorry I've not been contacting back today .. so on a positive had a women's magazine approach me and my story in my words will be featured in their in the next couple of weeks to hopefully get out awareness to more ❤ On another note , talking for almost an hour about the worst time of my life in detail on the phone has left me affected so with gym sessions done it's food prep and time out with mum to regain my high 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I'll get back to anyone who's tried reaching me later this evening , please appreciate that I need some time out ❤😘 Even when your dragged back to the bad times keep Focusing on where you've got to 💁🏼💪🏻

A post shared by Nicola (@nicola96521) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:43am PDT