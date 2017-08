Worst thing to hear a female say she learned to accept herself. You may accept the dryass burger from Mc Donalds. You accept the corny dress your granny gave you. You accept a lot of mediocre things in your life. But regarding your soul, your body, your personality: LOVE YOURSELF. Don't work out because you hate yourself- train because you love yourself. Everything you do, you should do it because of love. Never just accept yourself there is no time for that bs. #Doitforlove

