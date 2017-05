Chef Antonio with world famous soccer player, Zlatan Ibrahimović at Senti. Thank you @iamzlatanibrahimovic for stopping by! We wish you the best of luck in your recovery. #italianfood #cucinaitaliana #sentirestaurant #pittsburgh #football #soccer #manchesterunited

A post shared by Senti (@sentirestaurant) on May 5, 2017 at 10:48am PDT