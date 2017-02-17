La bella modelo de 26 años fue convocada para disputar el primer partido de las celebridades del All Star Game de la NBA. Integrará el equipo de la Conferencia Este, junto a Brandon Amstrong, Win Butler y Jason Williams, entre otros.
La ex basquetbolista jugó durante ocho años de forma competitiva y llegó a ganar un McDonald's All American. Actualmente continúa muy ligada al baloncesto y a la NBA.
La actual conductora de NBA2k TV hará su presentación en New Orleans en lo que será la previa del partido más importante y entretenido del año, que tendrá como protagonistas a Lebron James y Stephen Curry para la Conferencia Este y Oeste respectivamente.
Con su figura atlética y su hermoso rostro, la joven participó en un proyecto de Shot Science Basketball en 2015, que consistía en lanzar al aro mientras era filmada en cámara superlenta.
Además de tener su propio canal de YouTube, la estadounidense posee una gran cantidad de fanáticos en sus cuentas de Instagram y Twitter, que entre ambas suman más de 550 mil followers.
El evento culminará el domingo, cuando la Conferencia Oeste con Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant y Anthony Davis se mida contra la Conferencia Este integrada por Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James y Giannis Antetokounmpo.
