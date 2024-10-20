Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Young Boys vs Manchester City por UEFA Champions League el 25 octubre en el Stadion Wankdorf: todos los detalles de la previa

Manchester City will look to protect their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they are on the road to face Young Boys at Stadion Wankdorf on Wednesday.

Young Boys played out a 2-2 draw in their last group stage match at Stadion Rajko Mitić against Crvena Zvezda. Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten were on the scoresheet in the draw. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W2 D2 L0).

Manchester City defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 at Red Bull Arena in their last group stage match. Phil Foden, Julián Álvarez, and Jérémy Doku netted in the win.

Manchester City are atop the group on six points, while Young Boys' one point places them third. Elsewhere in the group, RB Leipzig are sitting second on three points. Crvena Zvezda are fourth on one point.

Álvarez has been the leading attacking threat for Manchester City, scoring on three occasions in this season's Champions League. He is tied at the top of the competition's scoring charts in 2023/2024. Ugrinic, Meschack Elia, and Itten have made a difference in the final third for Young Boys in Champions League play. They are the team's joint top scorers with one goal.

Hosts Young Boys lost their only previous Champions League contest at home this season. Young Boys are in the midst of a three-match home unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Manchester City's victory over RB Leipzig was their only contest on their travels to date in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Young Boys have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 11 and conceded five in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. Manchester City have won three and lost three in their last six. They scored eight and conceded six over that period, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (five) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.

