Manchester United vs FC Copenhague: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Jordan Larsson missed a penalty as København lost 1-0 against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Tuesday thanks to a decisive Harry Maguire goal.

Maguire netted the game's only goal in the 72nd minute when he steered home a header following a corner. The defender finished low into the left corner after combining with Christian Eriksen.

Larsson will regret missing from the penalty spot for København. He saw his lower right effort saved by André Onana with his team trailing 1-0 six minutes into second-half injury time.

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Scott McTominay, Rasmus Højlund, and Alejandro Garnacho spurning big chances for Manchester United, København rueing a lack of composure from Diogo Gonçalves.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Manchester United are third in the group on three points, while København's one point places them fourth. With nine points, Bayern München are sitting first in the group. Galatasaray are second on four points.

IN THE GOALS:

Maguire opened his Champions League account for the campaign in his first appearance. The shut-out for André Onana was his first clean sheet in three appearances in the competition this term, joint third most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.